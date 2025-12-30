Ashburton announces Ejike Ibedilo to spotlight Calabar’s rich cultural festival

An indigenous Nigerian brand, Ashburton International Ltd., has announced legendary Nollywood actor and the iconic Original Voice of Big Brother Naija, Ejike Ibedilo, as the special guest of honour at the 2025 Calabar Yearly Cultural Festival.

This announcement comes in partnership with Cross River State Governor, Bassey Out, whose administration continues to elevate the cultural and touristic reputation of the state.

Ashburton International, through its fast-growing portfolio, including Ashburton Quarries Akamkpa, Ashburton Court Calabar and the flagship NCREDIBLE Diapers® Nigeria/West Africa, has remained committed to driving economic resilience by empowering local industries, creating jobs, and scaling indigenous brands that compete globally. Hosting a cultural icon of Ibedilo’s calibre reflects the organisation’s mission to spotlight excellence, inspire national pride, and champion African creative and economic leadership.

Widely respected across Africa and beyond, Ejike Ibedilo is a multi-talented entertainer with a career spanning acting, voice-over artistry, radio broadcasting, event hosting, and media strategy. His unmistakable baritone voice defined an entire era of television as the official Big Brother Naija narrator, a role that earned him continental admiration. He has starred in an extensive list of Nollywood films, from “The Screenplay” to “Heart of Men”, “Twist of Fate”, “Memories Unforgotten”, “Perfect Nobody”, and “Sisters by Chance”, altogether appearing in over fifty chart-performing Nollywood productions across drama, action, romance, and family genres.

Before Nollywood stardom, Ejike cut his teeth as an OAP with Cool FM, Lagos, where his commanding on-air personality and deep connection with audiences made him a listener favourite. Ejike’s presence at the Calabar Festival underscores the synergy between powerful cultural figures and indigenous economic development, the very heartbeat of Ashburton’s mission. He is also a committed husband, father, and community-driven public figure, qualities that further amplify his cross-generational appeal.

Related News

Governor Bassey Otu welcomed the partnership, saying: “We are honoured to receive Mr. Ejike Ibedilo as special guest of honour for the 2025 Calabar Festival. His cultural influence across Nigeria and Africa perfectly aligns with our mission to showcase Cross River as a global hub for creativity, tourism, and cultural celebration.”

Chairman of Ashburton International Ltd., Mohammed Aliyu Obike, added: “Mr. Ejike Ibedilo is not only a cultural icon but a symbol of excellence, values, and national pride. His voice has shaped modern entertainment, and his presence at the Calabar Festival is a testament to what is possible when creativity meets purpose. At Ashburton International, we believe in championing the best of Nigeria, from our people to our industries. Hosting Mr. Ibedilo reflects our commitment to driving indigenous economic resilience, amplifying local talent, and supporting the cultural heartbeat of Cross River State.”

His Royal Majesty, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu said: “As the Obong of Calabar and custodian of our enduring heritage, I warmly welcome the esteemed Ejike Ibedilo, whose iconic voice and career embody Nigerian excellence, as our special guest of honour for the 2025 Calabar Festival. His presence honours our cultural celebration and beautifully aligns with our mission, supported by the state government and Ashburton International to showcase our rich traditions and united community to the world.”

Ashburton International Ltd. is a Nigerian-rooted organisation focused on building resilient local economies across the country. Through its holdings, including Ashburton Quarries Akamkpa, Ashburton Court Calabar and NCREDIBLE Diapers®, one of West Africa’s fastest-growing baby-care brands, Ashburton is dedicated to empowering industries, enabling local manufacturing, fostering job creation, and elevating the standard of living for families across Nigeria.

It is worth noting that Ashburton International is set to launch NCREDIBLE Diapers® in Nigeria from Calabar in the next few months. This flagship project is supported at various levels by world renowned personalities including Zacharia Ali, Cash Jones, Nick Cannon, Floyd Mayweather, and Burna Boy.