FirstBank constructs 500-capacity facility to enhance Carnival Calabar

FirstBank has constructed a 500-seater premium bleacher, designed to provide comfort, safety and an elevate viewing experience for spectators at the 2025 edition of Carnival Calabar & Festival.

FirstBank also confirmed its sponsorship of the yearly Carnival & Festival, noting that the bleacher is expected to offer an organised and secure viewing area for attendees during the carnival procession.

According to the bank, the facility is part of the bank’s broader involvement in this year’s festivities.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Acting Group Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Olayinka Ijabiyi, noted that the carnival aligns with the Bank’s arts and cultural support initiative, a platform dedicated to supporting the creative arts value chain across Nigeria.

He said the Bank recognises the transformative power of the arts, including carnivals, in inspiring people and strengthening national unity.

Ijabiyi said for more than 131 years, the bank has supported platforms that promote self-expression, social reflection and cultural exchange.

“Our investment in the Carnival Calabar & Festival demonstrates our commitment to preserving the nation’s rich cultural heritage through First@Arts.”

“As part of our sponsorship this year, we are introducing the first-ever private 500-seater premium bleacher to further elevate the carnival experience. This exclusive seating is designed to provide exceptional comfort and an unforgettable viewing experience for attendees,” Ijabiyi added.

The Chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Calabar Commission, Gabe Onah, also commented on FirstBank’s sponsorship.

He said the bank’s involvement is a strong demonstration of private-sector support for culture and tourism, adding that the partnership not only enhances the overall quality of the carnival but also strengthens its global appeal.