Bolajoko Bayo-Ajayi installed first female NIMN President

Strategic business leader, brand builder and marketing communications expert, Bolajoko Bayo-Ajayi, was recently installed as the first female president of the Nigeria Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, (NIMN) in Lagos.

The investiture was graced by creme de la creme of the nation’s marketing communications industry.

In her keynote address, business woman and author, Ibukun Awosika, said the importance of trust for business growth and sustainability cannot be over emphasised.

To Awosika, “for consumers to trust your product, they must trust you. We are the number one brand for the company we represent. Trust is a function of the human relationship and interaction in the course of business. It’s about people who give a particular product on trust.”

President of Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), Tolulope Medebem, called for collaboration among stakeholders.

She added Bayo-Ajayi is not just filling a quota, but well deserving of the position. President of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Ike Neliagu, described Bayo-Ajayi as competent and capable.

Director General of Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr Lekan Fadolapo, disclosed ARCON is in the process of reviewing an MoU with NIMN on capacity building.

He insisted there is need to bridge skills gaps.

In her acceptance speech, Bayo-Ajayi said, “I believe it is a call to serve. It reminds me that leadership is just a title, but commitment to elevate others is most paramount.”

In her welcome address, NIMN Registrar, Thelma Okoh noted, “we are confident that under the President’s guidance, our institution will reach new and unprecedented heights.

“We also proudly welcome and induct an exceptional cohort of individuals into the prestigious fold of our Fellows. These individuals have demonstrated outstanding commitment, remarkable achievement, and significant contributions to Institute.

The Fellowship is the highest honour our institution can bestow, and it is a powerful recognition of their dedication to upholding the highest standards of professional excellence.”