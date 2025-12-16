ARCON, NIPR partner on professionalism, excellence

Lagos NIPR chapter chairman, Samuel Ayetutu (left); awardee at LaPRIGA, Stanley Olisa and Registrar, Nigeria Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) Thelma Okoh during the LaPRIGA event held in Lagos recently.

Director General Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Olalekan Fadolapo, has disclosed the council has developed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in order for professionals to be globally competitive.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards—(LaPRIGA) held in Lagos recently, he observed NIPR and advertising are twins within the marketing communications sector.

To him, “one of the things we intend to do is to continue building capacity so that more talents can be attracted. We will continue to train and retrain; learn and unlearn. We must ensure our professionals can compete globally.”

In his speech, Chairman, Lagos State chapter, NIPR, Samuel Ayetutu, stated, “10 years on, LaPRIGA stands tall as a testament to what collective passion and professional excellence can achieve. Tonight is not just a celebration; it is a reaffirmation of excellence as the enduring value of our profession,” he said.

Themed, “Nox Excellentia – Night of Excellence,” he noted LaPRIGA has evolved into what many now regard as the ‘Oscar of the Public Relations Industry in Nigeria,’ applauding the deliberate efforts of the Chapter to deliver a world-class experience befitting the milestone edition.

He commended the Planning and Selection committees for delivering a flawless event premised on credibility and transparency.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Selection Committee, Chido Nwakama, disclosed that the 2025 edition received over 100 entries across 19 award categories, reflecting growing recognition of the awards and improving quality of professional practice.

Commending the quality of entries, Nwakanma urged practitioners to embrace peer review and professional validation as essential to the growth and credibility of the profession.

He suggested, “submitting your work for scrutiny is a professional stride, not a vulnerability. Excellence thrives when it is confidently showcased.”

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to outstanding individuals, agencies and organisations whose work exemplifies strategic insight, creativity, ethical practice and measurable impact.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Joseph Okonma, Jide Ologun and Kayode Yeku. Other awardees include, best Use of Technology in Public Relations: Teksight Edge; Community Relations Excellence: TGI Group; Crisis & Issues Management: Integrated Indigo / Nigerian Bottling Company among others.