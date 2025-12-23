Brand premieres campaign to highlight infrastructural development

Lafarge Africa Plc, a building solutions company has unveiled a new thematic campaign tagged ‘Beyond Buildings’ aimed at spotlighting its impact and contributions to the nation’s infrastructural development.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, during the unveiling in Lagos recently noted, “for over six decades, beyond the manufacturing of building solutions, we have partnered in building the very foundation of Nigeria’s infrastructural development and its future. With our innovative solutions, we have made a significant contribution to our nation’s progress by providing essential building materials for numerous landmark projects. This also extends to the expansion of our production capacity nationwide, creating jobs and livelihoods, bringing development to communities, and introducing innovative products to meet the ever-evolving construction needs of Nigeria.”

He described the campaign as a celebration of strength, innovation, history, shared success, and the power of progress, noting that it is the story of the company’s humble beginnings, which dates back to 1960 when its first factory began production.

Speaking further, he stated, “we are celebrating our enduring legacy and committing to a new era of sustainable and innovative growth. This campaign empowers us to tell that story with confidence and clarity.”

On his part, commercial Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, Gbenga Onimowo.

Stressed that the premiere viewing is an opportunity to share the compelling reasons why the company’s story, ‘Beyond Buildings,’ must be told.

Onimowo stated that the campaign aims to reinforce the company’s position at the heart of Nigeria’s construction growth since independence, as demonstrated by its extensive footprint of infrastructure development across every corner of the country.