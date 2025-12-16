Group rallies media to strategic communication for good governance

The Port Harcourt City Council, in collaboration with the De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education, have trained media managers on strategic communication for effective local governance.

The participants including Chief Press Secretary, reporters, online publishers and bloggers were trained on “Principles and Ethics of Public Relations practice, effective communication and public perception, media relations and press management, social media strategies for local government branding, managing fake news and misinformation, stakeholders’ engagement and community relations among others.

The Executive Director of the De Gratia Centre for Media Rights and Education, Paulinus Nsirim, said, the training was a significant step in strengthening grassroots governance through quality media professionalism.

He highlighted the importance of adopting transparent and people-centred communication methods in today’s fast-evolving information landscape.

He said, “communication is the lifeline of public trust and effective governance thrives where information is clear, structured and accessible.”

The three-day training exposed participants to strategic communication planning, crisis response techniques, digital engagement, perception management, and practical modules on developing communication frameworks tailored to grassroots realities.

Nsirim expressed hope that the training would strengthen communication strategies for improved governance and commended the Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Allwell Ihunda, for his strong support for the programme, describing it as exemplary leadership that eliminates bottlenecks and prioritises capacity development.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, Paul Bazia, advocated for deeper synergy between the media and government, stressing that such collaboration enhances transparency and builds public trust. He described the initiative as forward-looking and urged other local governments across Nigeria to emulate Port Harcourt City’s leadership.

Earlier, during the opening ceremony, Ihunda represented by the Council Secretary, Dennis Ejekwu, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability and public engagement.

He emphasised the indispensable role of communication in modern governance, stating that effective communication is no longer optional, but a key pillar of responsible and responsive leadership.

He further reminded participants of the value of collaboration between government and the media, stating: “The media is not an adversary, but a critical part in development.”

The Mayor urged attendees to treat the training with utmost seriousness, saying the skills acquired should bring better engagement with residents, improve crisis communication mechanisms, strengthened perception management and a communication culture that reflects the Council’s values for good governance.