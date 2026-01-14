Media firm bags PR agency awards

A Pan-African public relations (PR) and integrated marketing agency, WhirlSpot Media has won the Outstanding PR Agency of the Year award at the 2025 Marketing Edge Awards.

The firm’s Head of People and Agency Operations, Maria Egunjobi, said the recognition comes on the heels of its recognition from equally distinguished platforms, further solidifying its reputation as one of Africa’s most promising PR and integrated marketing agencies supporting businesses.

Speaking on the wins, Egunjobi, said: “These recognitions affirm our commitment to pushing the boundaries of African storytelling. Every award represents our team’s grit, creativity, and our clients’ trust in our ideas. We dedicate these wins to the brands and partners who let us dream and build with them. Their faith in us fuels our innovation.”

According to her, WhirlSpot Media will continue on its quest to lead impactful Integrated marketing and PR campaigns across the African continent, working with different brands.

She added that the agency continues to redefine modern African PR by intentionally blending data-driven strategy and creativity to steer intentional growth for startups and corporate institutions beyond the rhetoric obtainable in the ecosystem.