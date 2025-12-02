NIPR, EXMAN, others call for excellence in marketing communications industry

PRESIDENTS of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Ike Neliaku, and the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), Tolulope Medebem, were among distinguished personalities that recently restated need for excellence in the nation’s marketing communications eco system.

They spoke at the Brandcom Awards 2025 held in Lagos.

Saying excellence must be made a legacy everybody must be proud of, Neliaku lauded convener of the event Joshua Ajayi for the great feats achieved over the years, adding that the vision which started as an idea is today accomplished.

Fielding questions from The Guardian, Medebem noted, “excellence in our industry is not a coincidence; it is the outcome of discipline, professionalism and continuous investment in talent. We must strengthen ethical frameworks, encourage capacity building across the board and deepen our reliance on data-driven insights. The ecosystem also thrives when agencies collaborate rather than operate in silos, and when technology from AI to MarTech tools is fully embraced to enhance creativity and efficiency. Ultimately, excellence becomes sustainable when we cultivate a culture that rewards innovation, accountability and measurable impact.”

To her, bodies such as National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), NIPR, EXMAN, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria AAAN, Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria(MIPAN), Out-of-Home Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) (working in collaboration with the regulator and council) must continue to work together to elevate standards and create an environment where practitioners can truly excel. We have the talent, we have the ideas and have a vibrant consumer market, what we now need is consistent alignment and an unwavering commitment to best practices. If we prioritise professionalism and innovation, Nigeria’s marketing communications sector will not only compete globally but set new benchmarks for the continent.

In conclusion, Medebem observed, “the BrandComm Awards have steadily become one of the most credible industry platforms celebrating innovation, professionalism, and leadership.

Each edition reflects the evolution of our marketing communications landscape, highlighting not only individual excellence (with specific refer to the 35 under 35 award category).”

Speaking in a similar vein, NIMN President Bolajoko Bayo-Ajayi, commended Joshua and his team organising the awards.

On his part, Ajayi disclosed the Awards were designed to spotlight and reward exceptional performance across all facets of marketing and brand management; recognise and award individuals and corporate giants who were outstanding in their field of influence.