Ozekhome urges brand leaders to imbibe purpose, adaptability

Publisher/Chief Executive Officer, Marketing Space magazine, Lukman Ishau (left); Chief Operating Officer BrandWorld Media, Clara Okoro and Executive Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Chain Reactions Africa, Franklin Ozekhome, during unveiling of Marketing Space magazine at Creative & Branding Icons Award held in Lagos, recently.

Executive Vice President, Strategy and Innovation at Chain Reactions Africa, Franklin Ozekhome, has stressed the need for brand leaders to imbibe purpose, adaptability and consistency as yardstick for building sustainable brands.

Speaking at the Creative & Branding icons Award 2025 held in Lagos recently, he disclosed iconic brands are built by three enduring forces: meaning, memory and momentum. He asked, “what truly makes something iconic? Is it creativity, visibility, awards, money or followers?”

According to him, an icon is not the result of a single campaign or viral moment. Ozekhome argued iconic brands stand for something larger than themselves. They live in people’s memories, not just their awareness, and they retain relevance even as culture, technology and society evolve.

He also advocated shift in mindset — from campaign thinking to continuum thinking, from short-term visibility to long-term value. To him, brands must earn the right to endure by telling the truth, respecting consumers and contributing meaningfully to culture.

In his welcome remarks, Publisher, Marketing Space, Lukman Ishau, recalled, “for years, our industry has celebrated brands; those symbols, stories, and identities that resonate with millions. Yet, behind every thriving brand are people whose talents often remain in the background. This afternoon, we shift the spotlight to those individuals; the creatives, strategists, innovators, and brand custodians whose efforts deserve to be celebrated in their own right.”

In addition, he added, the award was conceived as a platform to honour the thinkers and builders behind the scenes, those who challenge norms, invent new paths, inspire culture, and shape narratives that stand the test of time.

To him, “their behind-the-curtain dedication is the foundation upon which great brands are built, and today we proudly bring their contributions to the forefront.”