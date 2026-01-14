Pate restates need for NBC to protect campus radio stations

National President, Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB), Prof. Umar Pate, has restated need for the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to exercise caution in restricting or shutting down campus radio stations.

In a chat with The Guardian in Lagos, Pate said he has already made presentations and notified the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi.

Earlier, at their second National Conference, held at Government House Kano, Pate warned that such actions pose a serious threat to the development of future media professionals, as campus stations serve as training grounds for students of mass communication and related courses.

The don appealed to the Federal Government to intervene and “rescue these institutions from the pressures of NBC,” while urging the Commission to review and approve more broadcast licences for universities and polytechnics in line with NUC and NBTE accreditation requirements.”

He also acknowledged Kano State government for supporting the historic gathering.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Malam Ahmed Muhammad, commended the SNB leadership and the Kano State government, describing the conference as an important platform for building the capacity of younger broadcasters.

The event also featured the induction of new SNB members.

Representatives of the Borno and Bauchi State Governors pledged continued support to the Society towards strengthening journalism standards and ensuring better reportage across the country.

Delivering the message of the Kano State Governor, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House Kano Sanusi Bature noted that the governor remains media friendly and committed to partnering with SNB, especially to enhance quality news production and new media content.