Rush Festival unveils lineup experiences for Detty December

Crafted to be a celebration of Lagos culture, Rush Festival is set to merge music, film, live boxing match and nightlife in a new December movement.



The festival which officially enters Lagos’ Detty December calendar as one of the most anticipated youth culture events of the season is billed to take place on December 18 at the J. Randle Center for Yoruba Culture & History, located at Onikan Roundabout, Onikan Road, Lagos Island.



As Nigeria continues to export culture to the world, Rush Festival stands as a bold statement showcasing African entertainment in its era of global authority and Lagos as the core destination where culture comes alive.



Creative Director of Rush Festival Kayode Kasum said the experience is designed to be a festival for movie lovers, culture enthusiasts, returning Nigerians in diaspora and lifestyle explorers searching for premium things to do this holiday season. “Rush Festival is built around experience, not just performance. The festival delivers a carefully crafted mix of high-energy entertainment and cultural storytelling, offering guests a lineup that includes a glow-in-the-dark rave, underground film screenings, live boxing match, car drift experiences, poolside party and a curated Lagos food experience.

“Rush Festival was created for a generation that doesn’t just want to attend events; they want to feel them. This is where pulse becomes culture, where street energy meets creative expression, and where Lagos shows the world what modern African youth culture looks like.”

This year’s edition is powered by a strong coalition of creative partners shaping the festival experience.

With outdoor cinema experiences delivered by Movie in the Park, combat entertainment from Don’s Fight Club and lifestyle programming curated by The Sunky O Lifestyle Company, Rush Festival is structured as a cultural collaboration, not just an event.

Rush Festival will feature live performances and special appearances from fan favourites, including Aniko, Handi and Wanni, DJ Yosa, and DJ Latitude, alongside a lineup of other cultural tastemakers to be announced.

Unlike the traditional music-only festival format, Attendees can expect celebrity appearances and a curated “Taste of Lagos” food experience, all within one festival compound pulsing with speed, sound and spectacle.



The festival also positions itself as more than entertainment; it is a brand ecosystem. For brands, creators and sponsors, it represents a rare convergence of culture, commerce and community in one powerful platform.