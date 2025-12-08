Get familiar: 2025’s Detty December anthems you must know

From viral street-hop chants to glossy Afropop bangers, 2025’s Detty December already has its own soundtrack. From Mavo to Davido, Lojay, Seyi Vibez, Adekunle Gold, Asake, the Migwos trio, Victony, Ayra Starr, and Rema, these are the records set to dominate parties, festivals, and night drives as the year winds down.

It’s been a very productive year for Afrobeats. From new breakout acts like Mavo and Fola to newer sub-genres and niche communities, seven new Grammy nominations, and inter-city music tours from celebrity talents like Llona and Davido, the scene has been buzzing with activities all year round.

And, to close a bustling year, every December the scene culminates in a month-long extravaganza of holidaying across Lagos and Abuja, especially, whose doors are swarmed with tourists and returnees.

Tagged “Detty December” — with two Nigerian industry leaders and Afrobeats’ most industrious couple, Darey and Deola Art Alade, having trademarked the commercial moniker — the month always swells with a distinct soundtrack each year, depending on the hottest jams in rotation.

In today’s Guardian Music edition, we’re diving into some of the hottest jams shaping this year’s Detty December soundtrack, and some concerts you ought to keep on your radar.

MAVO ESSENTIALS

After what seemed like a stroke of luck, Mavo, real name Marvin Oseremen, broke out earlier this year with his hit song, Escaladizzy (with Wavestar). Fueled by his indigenous melodic rap flows, slang-driven lyrics, and Amapiano-bending melodies, his catalogue highlights hits including fan favourites from his 2023 debut album, Ukanigbe, such as Tumo Weto, Ukanigbe, No, as well as hits from his latest album, Kilometer II, including Shakabullizy, and Too Busy (with Kashcoming). If you’re outside, ensure to lock in with his recent star-studded record, “Escaladizzy II (with Zlatan, Ayra Starr and Shallipopi), Money Constant (with Wizkid, Maphorisa and DJ Tunez), as well as his latest viral hit assist Body (with Ckay).

DAVIDO

Davido’s ascent this year has been awe-inspiring, from his widely-anticipated album, 5ive, to his local tour across Uyo, Yola, Enugu, Ibadan and Lagos, and his Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance. Listen to the Omah Lay-assisted With You, 10 Kilo, Holy Water (with Victony and Musa Keys), and his 2024 hit Awuke, which is still making the rounds across dancefloors nationwide.

LOJAY

Following his 2021 takeoff, the young troubadour, born Olalekan Osifeso, returned from a brief hiatus with his debut studio album, Xoxo. With textured vocals and eclectic improvisations, the record houses several party-ready hits that have already begun soundtracking the road to Detty December 2025. Among those hits are Odeal-assisted urban pop party starter Mwah as well as Tenner and Jericho.

SEYI VIBEZ

Ikorodu-bred star Seyi Vibez has been a champion of street hop music since he broke out into the mainstream in 2021. Across seven compilation projects, he has fully established his sound — a blend of progressive Yoruba hop and stylised pop-trap — as a household tune across the grassroots. His high-octane anthems, including his recent Shaolin, Fuji Party, Mario Kart, and Fuji Moto, have already become concert and rave gems, showcasing his Fuji-inspired dancey bops and charting among hits set to back 2025’s end-of-year groove.

AYRA STARR AND REMA

Label mates. Worldwide sensations. Mavin Records’ Ayra Starr and Rema’s unforgettable duet, Who’s Dat Girl? showed up this year with full-blown momentum that has reached global charts. Ayra Starr’s Hot Body, a TikTok addiction at this point, as well as Rema’s Is It A Crime, which flips Sade Adu’s 1985 classic of the same title into a dancefloor delight, are all unique entries on this year’s Detty December hits roll call.

ADEKUNLE GOLD

The Afro pop enigma, Adekunle Kosoko, professionally known as Adekunle Gold or AG Baby, came back guns blazing this last quarter with his Fuji-inspired album, Fuji. Across the 15-tracker spin are hits like Many People — a Yinka Ayefele sample that’s since gone viral on the internet — and Bobo (with Lojay and Shoday) with their infectious Owambe-style harmonies and catchy lyrics.

ASAKE

After peaking from his post-breakout frenzy, parting ways with Olamide and YBNL, relocating to the United States, and donning a full rebrand — full-body tattoos, hair makeovers, and styling — Asake’s 2025 run has been marked with intriguing twists and tunes. His catalogue grew with sparse-but-strategic releases including Badman Gangsta (with Tiakola), Why Love, and the Young-Jonn duet, Che Che, that have since soared as audience favourites and some of Afrobeats’ hottest spins this year.

THE MIGWOS

Just like America’s fraternal trio, Migos, Benin brothers Shallipopi, Zerry DL and Famous Pluto, made a dashing sprint for the spotlight this year with their slew of captivating solos and joint releases. From their joint record Ewo, to Famous Pluto’s Na Scra, Zerry DL’s My Amigo to Shallipopi’s Laho II (with Burna Boy), these brothers have flipped Amapiano fusions into culturally spiced melodies ringing with Benin heritage, street slang and hedonist gusto. They are prime placeholders across every disc jockey’s turntable this Detty December.

VICTONY’S STUBBORN HITS

Returning from 2024’s successful Stubborn album drop with his widely-anticipated sequel, Very Stubborn, Afro-pop’s poster boy Victony, born Anthony Victor Ebuka, shook the Afrobeats scene this last quarter. With standout party bop Tanko (with Terry G) and other focus tracks like Skido (with Olamide) and Ordinary Things, the Very Stubborn album provides solid offerings to the Detty December playlist this year.