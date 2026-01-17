Senator Adebule empowers over 1,000 lagos-west youths, women in mega programme

Senator Adebule with some of the beneficiaries of the N200,000 seed capital

More than a thousand residents of Lagos-West Senatorial District have benefited from the annual mega empowerment Programme organised by Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

Speaking at the event held recently, Adebule said she derived “tremendous joy and satisfaction” from putting smiles on the faces of constituents while renewing hope for shared prosperity.

“This programme is an opportunity to engage with critical stakeholders, thank you for your support, and empower our youths and women,” she said.

The empowerment initiative, she said, is part of her broader focus on job creation and poverty alleviation, aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

The senator highlighted her achievements since assuming office in June 2023, noting that she had sponsored 12 bills and co-sponsored six others in the 10th Senate.

Beyond legislation, she has invested heavily in constituency projects, including the construction of two primary healthcare centres in Ojo and Ifako-Ijaye, a multipurpose Youth Development Centre in Badagry, and over a thousand solar streetlights across 42 streets in Lagos-West.

Other interventions include blocks of classrooms in four local government areas, six solar-powered boreholes, electricity transformers for seven communities, security training for traditional rulers, and support for physically challenged residents. “These projects will be completed soon, and our next focus will be on inner road construction to improve accessibility for our people,” she said.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme received training in six skills areas: ICT, hairdressing, catering and hospitality, barbing, tailoring, and cosmetology. They were each presented with equipment to help jump start their businesses, including ₦200,000 cash as seed capital.

Items distributed included small buses for commercial transport, sewing machines, laptops, hairdressing and catering kits, generators, and make-up kits.

In his welcome address, Rasaq Ajala, Director-General of the senator’s campaign office, described the programme as a “demonstration of purposeful leadership, people-centered representation, and genuine commitment to improving lives.” He urged beneficiaries to use the resources productively to become self-reliant and positively impact their communities.

Adebule also expressed appreciation to national and state leaders who have supported her initiatives, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, APC leaders in Lagos State, and fellow Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi). She also acknowledged the efforts of her team, led by Ajala, for ensuring the success of the event.

Concluding the programme, Adebule reaffirmed her commitment to social and economic inclusion, promising continued focus on the welfare, security, and prosperity of Lagos-West residents.

“I remain passionate and motivated to mobilise resources for our people. Together with stakeholders and the grassroots, we can enhance living standards and create opportunities for all,” she said.