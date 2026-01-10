Adebule empowers 1,000 Lagos-West constituents, unveils 18 bills

The Senator representing Lagos-West Senatorial District, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, on Saturday, hosted a mega stakeholders’ engagement and empowerment programme, distributing tools and capital to 1,000 constituents.

The event held in Ikeja, Lagos, served as a mid-term account of stewardship, where the former Lagos State Deputy Governor distributed various economic empowerment kits, including commercial mini-buses, sewing machines, laptops, and catering equipment, to beneficiaries drawn from the 28 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the district.

Speaking at the gathering, which was originally scheduled for December 2025 but rescheduled due to administrative exigencies, Adebule said the initiative was her contribution to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, particularly in the areas of job creation and poverty alleviation.

“Nothing gives me more tremendous joy and satisfaction than putting smiles on the faces of people and renewing their hopes in a future of shared prosperity,” she said.

She disclosed that the 1,000 beneficiaries had undergone intensive training in soft skills, including ICT, hairdressing, barbing, tailoring, and cosmetology. Beyond the equipment, some categories of beneficiaries also received cash grants of N200,000 each to kick-start their enterprises.

Providing a breakdown of her legislative activities since June 2023, Adebule revealed that she has sponsored 12 bills and co-sponsored six others, bringing her total legislative contributions to 18 bills. She also confirmed that two of her motions have been adopted by the Senate.

On constituency projects, the senator highlighted several ongoing and completed interventions aimed at improving grassroots development.

These include two primary healthcare centres currently under construction in Igbolobi (Ojo) and Isokan (Ifako-Ijaiye); construction of blocks of classrooms ranging from six to 18 units across Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Onigbongbo, Ojo and Oshodi; installation of over 1,000 solar street lights; completion of six solar-powered boreholes and donation of seven transformers; as well as the construction of a first-of-its-kind multi-purpose Youth Development Centre in Badagry, equipped with an ICT hub and sports facilities.

“The Federal Government has promised to ramp up cash-backing of ongoing projects. My next focus for the 2026 budget year will be road construction, specifically targeting inner roads that will provide succour to our people,” she added.

Addressing the current economic climate, Adebule urged Nigerians to remain patient and support the reforms of the Tinubu administration.

“The President is carrying out difficult but necessary reforms to reset our economy for sustainable and inclusive growth. He is walking the talk,” she said.

The event was attended by several prominent political figures, including members of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC) led by Prince Rabiu Adio Oluwa; the APC State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; and the Senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi).

Adebule thanked her constituents and party leadership for their unalloyed support, assuring that the 2026 legislative year would witness more people-centred interventions.