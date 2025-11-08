‘Strategic thinking, adaptability to emerging trends are keys to success in today’s market’

Olamide Blessing-Kayode, a seasoned advertising practitioner and strategic communicator, was recently elevated as a Fellow of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON). In this conversation with SULIYAT TELLA, she bares her mind on current issues in the nation’s marketing communications industry.

You have built a career for yourself in brand development and Corporate Communications over the years. Can you take us through that journey?

My journey in brand development and communications started with curiosity. I’ve always loved how ideas influence perception. From my early years of working in Creative agencies to other areas of advertising, building a branch office from scratch to a regional office, becoming a CEO and eventually birthing a 360-degrees Creative, Brand and Media agency of my own, every step taught me the power of creativity, diligence, commitment and consistency. Also, that branding goes beyond logos and slogans.

It hasn’t always been easy, but I’ve stayed focused on one thing: helping brands tell their stories with authenticity and truth. Looking back, it’s fulfilling to see how those experiences have shaped not just my career, but also my philosophy about leadership and impact.

In a world filled with so many creative minds and evolving technology, how do you keep yourself updated?

Honestly, I see learning as a lifelong commitment. The world is moving so fast in creativity, technology, entertainment etc. and audience behaviour is constantly evolving. So I make a deliberate effort to stay curious, read a lot of industry articles, and listen to podcasts on branding and communication trends. I also attend professional conferences when I can.

I deliberately stay connected to younger creatives online; believe me, they bring fresh energy and new digital perspectives that keep me grounded and inspired. Beyond that, I experiment with new tools and apps myself, because in this era, you can’t just read about innovation, you have to experience it. That balance of continuous learning, curiosity and collaboration helps me stay updated and relevant.

As a practitioner that has worked with and on different brands and organisations, what makes you stand out amid competition?

What sets me apart is the way I combine strategic thinking ,adaptability and emergent trends. I’ve had the privilege of working across diverse brands and organisations and I’ve learnt that success isn’t just about having creative ideas, it’s about infusing your client, the brand and the market into a whole entity that ultimately impacts the bottom line.

This is not the best of times to be a marketing communications practitioner when budgets are cut and the economy is unpredictable. How are you coping in the face of high expectations?

You’re absolutely right. Having been in the industry for three decades and experienced different government economic policies with direct impact on businesses and lifestyles, there is no gainsaying that these are challenging times for anyone in marketing communications. Budgets are tighter, clients are more cautious and the economy keeps everyone on their toes. But I see this season not as a setback but rather as a refining period. It’s pushing us as practitioners to think smarter, not just louder.

For me, coping has meant embracing reality, focusing on strategy, creativity and measurable value. I’ve learnt to do more with less, leveraging digital tools, data insights and strategic partnerships to achieve impact without excess. It’s also been about keeping my team motivated, helping clients see beyond the chaos and reminding everyone that brands that stay visible and authentic in hard times are often the ones that rise stronger when the economy rebounds.

So yes, the pressure is real, but so is the opportunity to innovate, deepen trust with clients and prove that marketing communications isn’t just about spending; it’s about strategy and staying visible.

Marketing Communications experts are under pressure to assist in driving sales when consumer spending is dwindling.

What are the strategies required?

Oh yes, this is the era of ensuring that every naira spent by clients on marketing communications is worth it. Not only this, the marketing communications company must be ready to assist in ensuring that sales targets are met. This is because when consumer spending dips, marketing communications must do more than create buzz; it must drive awareness and buying. With experience, I’ve learnt that the smartest strategy is to stay emotionally connected with consumers, align marketing tightly with sales and use insights to understand shifting needs. In tough times, brands that remain visible, empathetic and consistent don’t just survive, they earn lasting loyalty.

What do you think is the most exciting marketing and communication trend at the moment?

For me I will say the fusion of storytelling and technology, especially with the emergence of AI powered personalised videos. This trend is transforming how brands connect with their audiences. Consumers are no longer just watching ads; they’re engaging with authentic stories that feel personal and real.

Describe the most successful marketing campaign you have ever worked on?

I have had a lot of successful campaigns in the course of my career, but the one that struck me was even at the early days of my career before the advent of digital media or social media. It was a major brand repositioning for a popular milk brand in Nigeria. At a time when consumer trust was fading, we rebuilt the brand’s connection by celebrating the true Nigerian spirit of authenticity, resilience and progress. Above all, we came up with strategies that made the brand affordable and available for all demographics nationwide and I must say that upon that success is what other brands in the category climbed till this present time.

You were recently conferred with the Fellowship of ARCON. What does it mean to you?

Being conferred with the Fellowship of ARCON is both an honour and a humbling milestone. It represents the culmination of three decades of commitment to excellence, ethics and impact in the advertising and communications industry. For me, it’s more than a personal achievement; it’s a call to deeper service, especially in mentoring the next generation.