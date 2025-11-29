UNILAG’s oldest Ph.D holder, Duyile, now a professor

Wesley University, Ondo has elevated Dr. Dayo Duyile to full Professor, having fulfilled all academic requirements for the post.

The Rt. Rev. Professor Samuel Sunday Obeka, Bishop and Vice-Chancellor of Wesley University made the pronouncement at an emergency meeting of Senate, held at the University’s Senate Chamber, recently.

Another Scholar, at the University, Associate Professor Edward Oyekanmi, was also promoted to full professorship at the senate meeting, along with few others who were made Associate Professors.

Announcing the promotions, which have been approved by the University Council, Rt. Rev. Professor Obeka, said all the new Professors have fulfilled all academic righteousness and met all requirements which their new positions demand. He urged them not to rest on their oars but to work diligently to improve their academic performance for the benefit of Wesley University and the country generally.

Prof. Duyile who retired from active journalism practice after a total of 55 years service in various Nigerian media opted for academic career in 1986 when he became Director of Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. He had served as reporter, editor and General Manager in Daily Sketch, Daily Times, Nigerian Tribune, National Concord Newspaper, Drum Magazine and the first Television in Nigeria, the Western Nigeria TV Service (WNTV -WNBS), Ibadan.

He graduated with Ph.D in Mass Communication at the University of Lagos in 2020 at age of 82 year. He is the oldest doctoral graduate ever produced at UNILAG.

Duyile is Acting Dean, College of Social and Management Sciences, Wesley University, Ondo.

He had served in various academic positions at Adekunle Ajasin University, Elizade University and Joseph Ayo Babalola University. He was Director of Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) from 1986 – 1995, and was editor of Daily Sketch, Ibadan 1976 – 1979.

Duyile has been a constant presence at Wesley University since over 15 years. He was credited for setting up departments of Mass Communication at JABU, Adekunle University, Akungba-Akoko, Elizade University, Ilara – Mokin and also at Wesley University, Ondo. He began his journalism career at the age of 21 at Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s newspaper, “Southern Nigeria Defender” in 1960 at Ibadan and worked as reporter, Sub – Editor and Editor in various Media establishments in the 60s up to the 90s.

He is chairman, Board of Trustees, Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA).

His impact in journalism teaching and practice and in an academics in Nigeria has been substantial.

Prof. Duyile was commended by the Vice – Chancellor for his resourcefulness in his academic pursuit. Obeka described Duyile as a man with passion for whatever he wants to do and always diligent and committed to his duty.

Even at 85, Prof. Duyile is still intensely involved in Journalism practice and teaching. In a telephone interview, Prof. Duyile said he believes in life – long learning and that age is not a barrier in acquiring knowledge.

Prof. Duyile has authored six books in journalism including the famous titles: “Makers of Nigerian Press” and “Media and Mass Communication in Nigeria”.

When asked to comment on his academic achievements, Prof. Duyile say: “ I am a believer in Life – Long Learning. Learning continues forever. Age is no barrier to human learning. Whether you are a Journalist or academic or you are in other professions, continuous learning should be your ambition” he said.

In his journalism career in early 60s, Prof. Duyile was among Daily Times reporters who covered the treason trials of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Anthony Enahoro at the Lagos High Courts.

He began his journalism career Southern Nigeria Defender and in Nigerian Tribune under the late Statesman, Alh L.K Jakade in 1960.