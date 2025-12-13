The coming of Nigeria University for the Third Age

The University for the Third Age (U3A) is a global movement offering educational opportunities to older adults, promoting lifelong learning and social connection. In this interview with OLUDARE RICHARDS, Ifeanyi Igwebike Mbanefo, the founder of the new institution, provides insights about this innovative initiative.

What’s the idea behind this University and how did you get involved with it?

The University for the Third Age is a global movement that offers educational opportunities to older adults, typically those in retirement or semi-retirement, and of course professionals and self-employed persons who wish to continue learning and engaging with their peers.

Founded on the principles of lifelong learning and social connection, U3A provides a platform for seniors to share knowledge, skills, and experiences, promoting personal growth, mental stimulation, and community involvement.

My story with NU3A is intertwined with my work in communication, journalism, community relations, economic development and education.

I have always been a lifelong learner. My reading calendar starts in October every year when Nobel laureates are announced, especially for Literature, economics and the sciences. I start with the books of these laureates and move on to whatever else is available. I also follow The Man Booker and Pulitzer Prizes keenly.

I founded the Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Science when I was Manager for Corporate Communication and Public Affairs for Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) because of my interest in education.

When I served as the Community Relations Manager for NLNG, I encountered challenges in promoting education and employment opportunities for the local communities.

This led me to work with Dr. Rosemary Nwangwu, a renowned expert in education. She helped with work on the education chapter of the 25-year master plan we eventually developed for Bonny Kingdom.

Our collaboration, over the years, eventually led to the creation of NU3A, with a focus on providing educational opportunities for seniors.

That’s fascinating. Can you tell us more about your work with Dr. Nwangwu?

Dr. Nwangwu is a remarkable individual with a passion for education. She’s worked with organisations like UNICEF, UNESCO and has served as a UN education expert to several countries, including Iraq, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Liberia.

Her expertise in adult education and community development is unparalleled. We met when I was working on a project to improve education in Bonny Kingdom, and she was instrumental in shaping our approach to education and community development.

Can you tell us more about the project you worked on with Dr. Nwangwu?

Well, at the time I took over the role of Community Relations Manager, the company and Bonny Kingdom were at logger heads over employment. The community and indeed entire Rivers State indigenes were under represented in the employment of NLNG. I found myself in the middle of this crisis.

I am an advocate for balanced development; I am not one for lip service. I am also a believer in the philosophy that a rising tide must lift all boats. NLNG was an immensely successful company. The stakeholders benefitted immensely, the government benefitted immensely and the workers benefitted immensely, but the host communities and you wouldn’t believe this, drivers were kind of left stranded. Nobody, it seemed cared enough, including the corrupt leadership of the host communities.

If I take a job, I do it honestly and to the best of my ability.

As a temporary solution, I applied for quota employment, a kind of affirmative action, which the then managing director, Dr. Babs Omotowa, graciously approved.

But the bigger more useful work was in understanding what was going on. Was it a question of systemic discrimination as the local communities alleged or was is something more troubling.

I went to West African Examination Council and bought 10 years of WAEC results of all schools in Bonny Kingdom, which I used as test case.

An analysis of the results revealed that over 70 percent of the students who passed out of the local schools did not get up to five credits. Very few students passed English language and Mathematics. That meant that an almost insignificant number advanced to universities and tertiary institutions. Add to this the easy construction money floating around on the island that lured students away from school and education.

I was deeply troubled by the findings which I shared with the leadership of the community, ministry of education (in Port Harcourt and Abuja) UNICEF and UNIDO. And of course, the NLNG management and I was encouraged to seek viable solutions.

Bonny Kingdom was in the grips of an existential crises. The future of the community was at stake. It was obvious that the community lacked employable hands.

What to do about this problem was what led me to Dr. Nwangwu who was an education expert with UNICEF. We embarked on a comprehensive project aimed at improving education and employment opportunities for the local community.

We conducted a thorough analysis of the education system and developed a response which was included in the 25-year master plan for Bonny Kingdom.

It was a collaborative effort driven by Accenture, involving NLNG, West African Examination Council, and Bank of Industry and UNIDO, federal and state ministries of education and other stakeholders. We found, at the time, that over 80 per cent of students who passed out of schools in Bonny Local Council did not have credits in up to five subjects. Fewer passed English language and Mathematics. In effect, fewer than three percent made it to tertiary institutions, hence the paucity of skilled employable hands.

We got World Bank and other development agencies interested in providing sustainable solutions.

Unfortunately, the project was met with resistance from some community leaders, and it didn’t quite take off as planned.

However, it laid the groundwork for other collaborative work including NU3A and ongoing work on memorialization of Igbo landing site in Dunbar Creek, St. Simons Island Georgia USA.

How did you get together on this assignment?

I took a voluntary retirement at the age of 54 from NLNG and decided to focus on community development, philanthropic projects and education. And of course, my pet hobby, Nonfiction Writing.

Dr. Nwangwu, who had created a platform for non-formal education and training reached out to me and we started working on this and other projects together. We’re both passionate about empowering seniors and promoting lifelong learning.

Our collaboration also involves other projects, such as the Igbo Landing project in Dunbar Creek, St. Simons Island, Georgia, which aims to honour the resilience of enslaved Igbo people who chose death over slavery in 1803 and Museums and Monuments Academy which aims at deploying artificial intelligence in the teaching and learning of history.

What has been the experience so far?

It’s been truly enriching. We’re collaborating with scholars such as Harvard University and McGill University, developing joint programmes for peer-led learning. We have developed a framework for transatlantic activities. We are hopeful that our students and those in Harvard University and McGill University would share common interests, embark on common activities and indeed forge strong bonds and friendships across the Atlantic.

Our curriculum will cater to retirees’ interests, with foundational courses such as: Art Appreciation, History, Literature, Music, and Cultural Heritage. Utilitarian courses, such as, Financial Literacy, Health and Wellness, Travel and Tourism, Volunteerism, and Leadership and Governance. Current affairs, including Global Issues, Nigerian Politics, African Affairs, Technology and Society, and Environmental Issues.

Basic functional technology including Digital Literacy, Mobile Technology, Social Media, Basic Coding, and Cybersecurity and security briefings including, Personal Safety, National Security, Cyber Security, and Community Policing.

There will be a monthly public lecture where a competent expert will address members on the issues of the day to separate facts from rumors and propaganda. For instance, foreign affairs and defence experts will side with our students to make sense of Trump’s threats of the current state of insecurity in the country.

Our admission process will follow the Harvard University criteria, with additional screening using personality profile assessment tools. But like McGill University, no certificates will be needed; just a joy for learning and willingness to work with peers.

Personality profile assessment tools will provide insights into traits like conscientiousness, extraversion, and help predict a candidate’s level of curiosity, dedication, leadership, and performance. They will identify cultural fit individuals who will join our school. And other traits of an ideal NU3A member.

Our focus is on intellectual rigor, group activities, and communal life, with an emphasis on geriatric care. We’ve also assembled a team of experts, including Mrs. Getrude Ossi, our Director of Administration and Geriatric Care.

Tell us more about Mrs. Ossi’s role and expertise?

Mrs. Ossi is a dedicated professional with a background in nursing and healthcare management. She’s worked in various leadership roles, including healthcare policy and nursing informatics. Her expertise is invaluable in shaping our approach to geriatric care and developing personalized care plans for our students.

Speaking of geriatric care, can you tell us more about the services you offer?

First, this is the university for the third age, that means the third stage of life or life after active duty, retirement. So, the first criteria for admission is interest in lifelong learning. Nobody graduates from our university. The second is curiosity and interest in peer-learning or learning from your peers and colleagues.

No pressure of entry certificate, no assignments, no tests and no examinations.

We offer a programme that is in full communion with U3A philosophy worldwide, yet distinct enough to showcase our culture.

For instance, we have included services such as nursing care, personal care, companion care, and specialty care.

We conduct thorough assessments, develop personalized care plans, and monitor progress. Our caregivers are trained to provide high-quality care and support. We’re committed to promoting independence, dignity, and well-being for our students.

NU3A Elderly and Disability Care Providers are dedicated to providing comprehensive care services to elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities.

Our mission is to promote independence, dignity, and well-being by delivering high-quality care and support services that meet the unique needs and preferences of each student.

Our services are designed to support our students in maintaining their independence, health, and well-being.

Our services are available 24/7, with flexible scheduling options to accommodate individual needs. Our care plans are tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of each client.

Our caregivers are professionally trained to provide high-quality care and support to individuals with various needs. We provide opportunities for socialization and community engagement to promote mental and emotional well-being.

In many cases, we deploy wearables and devices, such as Fitbits and pedometers, to monitor health and lifestyle. We use data analytics to provide detailed insights into the client’s health and lifestyle, enabling us to tailor our services to meet their specific needs.

In brief, what we offer, besides intellectual rigor and stimulation are improved health outcomes through regular monitoring and support. We help our members to maintain their independence and live in their own homes. To reduce hospitalisations by providing timely support and intervention. And greatest of all is peace of mind. Our services provide peace of mind for members and their families, knowing that they are receiving high-quality care and support.

Some of our members require personalised health care in form of notifications from an Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. It is a sophisticated system which send them appointment reminders, uUpcoming appointment dates, times, and locations, medication alerts with schedules, dosages, and refill reminders; test results: lab results and diagnostic reports; reminders for follow-up appointments or check-ins.

Other services are health alerts, especially notifications for abnormal lab results or vital signs; care plan updates such as changes to treatment plans or medication regimens; Preventive care reminders with Schedules for screenings, vaccinations, or check-ups; Meetings and appointments, birthdays and anniversaries, and social concerns – reminders for social events, support groups, or community activities relevant to patients’ health and well-being

Our EHR systems can also integrate with Calendar apps: Syncing with patients’ personal calendars to ensure seamless scheduling; Social media platforms – Sending notifications and reminders through social media channels; Messaging apps: Integrating with messaging apps, such as WhatsApp or SMS, for convenient communication; and Health monitoring/tracking gadgets such as Fitbit, podeometer, Google GPS, etc.

The notification channels include, member portals – Secure online platforms for members to access their health information; Mobile apps: Push notifications and in-app messaging; Text messages (SMS): Short message service notifications and Electronic mail notifications.

That’s impressive. How do you see the role of family in geriatric care?

Families play a vital role in geriatric care. However, with changing family structures and increasing mobility, many families are facing challenges in providing care for their loved ones. We’re seeing more transnational families, diasporic families, and single-parent households. It’s essential to recognize these changes and adapt our approach to geriatric care.

Can you elaborate on the different types of families you’re working with?

We’re working with nuclear families, extended families, single-parent families, blended families, and multi-generational families. We’re also seeing an increase in transnational families, where members are living in different countries, and diasporic families, where members are dispersed across multiple countries. Each family type presents unique challenges and opportunities for geriatric care.

How do you address the challenges of transnational families?

Technology is a key enabler for transnational families. We use video calls, social media, and other digital tools to stay connected with family members and provide support remotely. We’re also developing programmes to promote cultural exchange and understanding, recognizing the importance of cultural heritage in geriatric care.

What’s the plan for NU3A?

We’re committed to running a public trust based on sound business practices, with a focus on transparency and accountability. We’re partnering with national institutions, universities, and professional associations to promote lifelong learning and geriatric care. Our goal is to create a community that values seniors and promotes their well-being.