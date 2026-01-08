1,216 artistes, delegates arrive Lagos for 9th AFRIMA

Lagos is hosting 1,216 artistes, delegates and production professionals for the ninth edition of the Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The influx of visitors was announced at the Welcome Soirée for nominees and guests, held at the Residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos. The event officially marked the beginning of AFRIMA Week, a series of activities leading up to the awards ceremony.

Speaking at the soirée, AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada, said the impressive turnout reflects the growing global influence of African music and the expanding relevance of AFRIMA on the continent and beyond.

According to him, the total number includes 732 artistes and managers, 301 delegates from different African countries and the diaspora, and 183 technical and production professionals working behind the scenes to deliver the event.

“This year’s AFRIMA has once again demonstrated the immense power and global pull of African music,” Dada said. “As we speak, a total of 1,216 artistes, delegates and members of our production team have arrived in Lagos.”

He added that beyond celebrating music, the event brings significant economic benefits to the host city.

Dada noted that the presence of hundreds of visitors highlights Lagos’ tourism potential and its capacity to host large-scale international events.

“You can imagine how that number can impact our economy and how much it showcases Lagos’ tourism capacity,” he said. “It is huge for us, and we are happy to work with the Lagos State Government and our partners to bring these benefits to our economy and our city.”

Dada also spoke on AFRIMA’s broader mission, stressing that music goes beyond entertainment. He described it as a powerful tool for unity, peace and economic development across Africa.

“Music is a powerful tool for integration and inclusion. It is also a catalyst for peace, both across our continent and globally,” he said. “Of course, music is a driver of economic growth within the creative industry.”

He explained that AFRIMA is built on the idea of connection and shared humanity, regardless of background or identity. “For us, AFRIMA is about connecting people. We do not see colour. What we see is talent. What matters to us is the humanity that exists in all of us,” he added.

Dada expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government for its continued support, as well as AFRIMA’s partners, including First Bank, Guinness, Glenfiddich and the Swedish Government. He also thanked the UK Government for hosting the welcome event, saying the partnership is deeply valued.

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, also spoke at the event, praising the strong cultural ties between the UK, Nigeria and Africa, especially through music. He noted that African artistes, particularly those in the Afrobeats genre, are recording major global successes.

“Afrobeats is now dominating the charts in the UK and across the globe,” Baxter said. “It is extremely important that we continue to build our connection through music and other creative industries.”

He added that the UK remains committed to partnerships that promote mutual economic growth and cultural exchange.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to supporting the creative sector. She described Lagos as Africa’s cultural capital and a city where creativity thrives.

“Lagos is a city where creativity lives loudly, where ideas scale rapidly, and whereas talent finds opportunity,” she said. “Through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, we remain committed to building an enabling ecosystem where creatives can thrive, collaborate and compete successfully on the global stage.” She said.