Lagos to host AFRIMA, commits to positioning culture as devt driver

Sixteen leading African artists that will be part of the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have arrived in Nigeria, with Lagos State saying it is committed to positioning entertainment and culture as a driver of development.

AFRIMA, hosted by Lagos State, is a week-long event which started yesterday, January 7, and will wrap up on Sunday, January 11, 2026. On Friday, January 9, a high musical concert will feature African superstars.

On Sunday, the final day, there will be a spectacular live broadcast of Africa’s premier music awards with dazzling performances and world-class production. The awards will be held at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, while Ikeja City will host the concert.

Speaking at a briefing yesterday, to herald the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said: “The All Africa Music Awards has, over the years, grown into one of the most influential platforms for recognising African musical excellence, first stream cross-cultural collaboration and promoting Africa’s great economy on the global stage.

“Lagos State is proud to continue its support for initiatives that elevate African talents and position culture as a driver of development.” She acknowledged other partners, especially the British High Commission, for their sustained collaboration and commitment to cultural exchange and creating diplomacy.

“This type of partnership reinforces our shared vision of using arts and culture as tools for international agreement-making.

“This edition of Africa will bring together artists, producers, industry leaders, policymakers, and creative entrepreneurs from across Africa and beyond. It will also underscore the growing relevance of the creative sector as a contributor to employment, tourism, youth empowerment, and global African visibility,” the Commissioner stated.

While congratulating the nominees and participants, she noted: “Your creativity and discipline continue to showcase Africa’s strength, its diversity, its global competitiveness, and its creative space.”