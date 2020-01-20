17-year-old Indian Girl Boasts Of World’s Longest Teen Hair  

17-year-old Nilanshi Patel has moved from being a local celebrity to an international one as she boasts of the title of having the teen with the world’s longest hair.

Patel previously held the title with 170.5 centimetres (5.59 feet) as of December 2018 and she has bettered her own Guinness World Records with a new length of 190 centimetres.

Nicknamed “Rapunzel” after the long, flowing hair of the princess in the Brothers Grimm fairytale, the Indian girl from the small town of Modasa in Gujarat state says her parents support her decision not to cut her hair after a bad experience at a salon at the age of six.

Her record-setting tresses didn’t happen overnight as the teenager hasn’t visited a hairdresser for 11 years after a hair-raising ordeal.