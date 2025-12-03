2Baba breaks silence on family drama

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has finally broken his silence on the viral videos showing a domestic altercation with his wife, Edo State lawmaker Natasha Irobosa.

In a video posted today, he appealed for calm, urging fans and the public to stop spreading the drama and stressing that the situation had become dangerous.

“This is getting out of hand, and this is a dangerous situation right now. I know what fans can do. I am perfectly okay. And this is putting Natasha at risk. It is not fair to anybody to do this kind of thing. I need everybody to calm down and cease fire. We will resolve all these issues internally. It’s not new that people have domestic problems. But this is getting out of hand. I urge friends, family, and everybody to cease fire. I am perfectly fine,” 2Baba said.

The incident, which first drew attention online after videos of the argument circulated, reportedly shows 2Baba being restrained in some clips.

The drama escalated further during a TikTok Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze, where both 2Baba and Natasha appeared and got into a heated argument again.

Adding credibility to the viral videos, Kaka Igbokwe, former manager of 2Baba and son of the late music legend Christy Essien-Igbokwe, confirmed during the Live session that the altercation actually happened. Igbokwe, who was part of the London team and on the same flight as the couple, explained that Natasha became upset when 2Baba left her behind after landing and mingled with fans who ushered him into a shop. Realising she had been left behind, 2Baba hurried back, but Natasha lashed out, which reportedly led to his arrest and being handcuffed.

The situation has also attracted supportive attention from fellow celebrities. Earlier today, singer Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, posted a Snapchat video titled Operation Save 2Baba, calling on fellow entertainers to “rescue” the singer from the online frenzy.

Popular Nigerian skit maker and artist Lawal Nasiru, known as Nasboi, also weighed in on X, saying: “I feel very heartbroken every time I see 2Baba in all this mess.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State House of Assembly has summoned Natasha Irobosa over her recent conduct.

The Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, said the lawmaker must appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges within one week to respond to allegations that her behaviour could embarrass the House.

Agbebaku stressed that members of the Assembly are expected to carry themselves with dignity at all times and that her actions had affected the public’s perception of the legislature.

The viral videos and celebrity reactions have sparked widespread discussion online, with fans, comedians, and fellow artists weighing in on the singer’s personal life.

Despite the public attention, 2Baba has emphasised that the matter will be handled privately.

His video makes it clear that he wants the situation resolved internally without further involvement from the public or the media, appealing for understanding from fans, friends, and family.

As the debate continues online, the singer’s call for calm serves as a reminder that even celebrities are not immune to domestic conflicts, and that some issues are best addressed away from the glare of social media.