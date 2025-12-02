Nigerians react to 2Baba and Natasha’s drama

A video showing Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, being arrested has set social media ablaze. The footage, which surfaced on December 1, 2025, reportedly captured the singer in a heated argument with his new wife, Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, who recently gave birth to their child.

The drama intensified during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze, where both 2Baba and Natasha appeared. While attempting to debunk the video, the couple engaged in another argument, sending social media into a frenzy. Users flooded X, TikTok, and Instagram with comments, memes, and speculations, turning the incident into one of the most talked-about events online.

Adding credibility to the viral clip, Kaka Igbokwe, former manager of 2Baba and son of the late music legend Christy Essien-Igbokwe, confirmed during the Live session that the incident was real. Igbokwe, who was part of the London team and on the same flight as the couple, explained that Natasha became upset when 2Baba left her behind after landing and mingled with fans who ushered him into a shop. Realising she had been left behind, 2Baba hurried back to her, but Natasha lashed out, which reportedly led to his arrest and being handcuffed.

Igbokwe told Daddy Freeze: “Everything you had on the couple’s face-off was true.” His account added a rare insider perspective to the events, giving social media users more material to debate and dissect.

Social media reacts to 2Baba and Natasha’s fight

As expected, Nigerians reacted in their usual mix of humour, criticism, and concern. The responses highlighted the public’s fascination with celebrity personal lives and how quickly online discourse can amplify private matters.

Some users criticised 2Baba for his choices:

@gabe_teee wrote, “2Baba will be a lesson to men who can’t zip up and stay with one woman.”

@utu_nku added, “I hope we can all see that 2Baba has always and will always be the problem.”

Others took Natasha’s side, praising her assertiveness and resilience:

@MeTriumphant said, “This 2Baba and Natasha thing is like a comedy show. Not the manager saying he has also received blows and slaps by extension. I might just stan Natasha, what a woman.”

@TheHumanOrion commented, “I’m sure 2Baba knew what he was signing up for when he started entangling with Natasha. Their unrest was only a matter of time.”

Some responses were humorous or reflective, comparing the drama to a reality TV show:

@Talk2veee tweeted, “Thought you people said 2Baba married for peace of mind? What is all this chaos? She even continued the fight when he joined Daddy Freeze on his Live session.”

@AmorimEra___ noted, “2Baba should never have left Annie after all of these years through thick and thin. Now where he thought he’ll find peace with Natasha is where 2Baba is finding chaos. Not every shiny toy is good for you.”

Popular Nigerian skit maker and artist, Nasboi, shared his emotional reaction: “I feel very heartbroken every time I see 2Baba in all this mess.” Meanwhile, other fans reflected on the complexity of relationships:

@workof_God said, “2Baba is proof yet again that some men don’t want peace. They like wicked women. If you’re good to them, they get bored; they like dragons. Taylor Swift sang it in her song that ‘men only want love if it’s torture.’ They keep shouting they want peace but they crave the opposite.”

@10Dove wrote, “2Baba is my idol, but do I feel bad for him because of whatever is happening? No! Everyone’s got a weakness, and you must try to control it. If you can’t, bear the consequences too. Still my idolo, but he should fix up; he’s not a victim.”

Some users reflected on gender dynamics and societal expectations:

@Winco_Hp commented, “Women are really really powerful in a bad way — Look at 2Baba: a calm, legendary, and incredibly talented artist, a woman has pushed him to act out wildly on the internet.”

The incident has clearly divided public opinion. While some blame 2Baba for his choices, others sympathise with Natasha or simply enjoy the online spectacle. The story highlights how celebrity relationships are constantly under public scrutiny.

With no official statement from 2Baba or Natasha addressing the viral video directly, social media users remain the primary commentators on the drama. For now, the saga continues to dominate timelines, with fans, critics, and curious observers all weighing in.