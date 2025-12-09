A celebration of time: Johnnie Walker Vault unlocks for historical release in Nigeria

In a historic and pioneering endeavor, Johnnie Walker is proud to announce the introduction of a premium, ultra-exclusive Blended Scotch Whisky collection, with a limited release of only 10 bottles. The unveiling event was held in Lagos on October 1st, in honor of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, paying tribute to a nation’s enduring legacy.

The exclusive release, has been created by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker as a bespoke offering from the Johnnie Walker Vault.

Launched earlier this year, the Johnnie Walker Vault is a new luxury platform celebrating blending artistry. The Johnnie Walker Vault – hidden deep beneath the Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh – holds, at any given time, a selection of 500 whiskies from our rare, aged and ghost casks, personally curated and rotated by Dr. Walker to showcase the very best of the 10 million casks of Scotch available to her as Master Blender. From these rare whiskies, Dr Walker blends bespoke, luxurious whiskies which encapsulate special stories of people, places and moments in time.

For this exclusive release, Dr Walker meticulously drew upon the most precious and elusive ghost stocks from six distilleries: Brora, Glenury Royal, Convalmore, Caledonian, Carsebridge, and Port Dundas, all of which were part of Johnnie Walker’s storied inventory in 1960, the same year Nigeria gained its independence. The blend encapsulates the dynamism and resilience that define the nation, this exceptional liquid embodies at once both a celebration of heritage and forward-looking ambition.

Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker offered her perspective on the blend’s creation, stating that “Crafting this blend has been a deeply personal journey for me, a tribute to history and a celebration of a nation’s spirit. I brought together the most precious liquids from just six of our revered ghost distilleries—each holding a liquid memory from our operations around 1960, the year Nigeria claimed its independence. This exceptional liquid is a shared journey, a testament to the progressive spirit that connects Johnnie Walker with Nigeria.”

The rarity of this collection is unparalleled. The ghost whisky stock selected for this blend can never be repeated, which makes each of the six whiskies a drop of history, marking a moment in time at distilleries now silent forever, with the notable exception of Brora. This blend is a symphony of flavor crafted through the perfect harmony of heritage, creativity, and emotion. On the nose, it has richness and depth in abundance, with aromas of salt and toasted spices countered by hints of raisins and apricots. The palate is richly sweet with notes of moist raisins and madeira sugar syrup, finished with a gentle whiff of highland smoke.

“This is more than just a whisky; it’s a testament to the power of a shared vision,” said a Brand Representative*. “We are thrilled to honor Nigeria’s incredible journey with a blend that is as rare and dynamic as the nation itself. By unlocking The Johnnie Walker Vault for Nigeria, we are not only offering an unparalleled product but are also celebrating a progressive spirit that resonates with our core value of ‘Keep Walking’.”

The artistry extends beyond the liquid. Each of the 10 bottles is a 1 of 1 due to each bottle having been designed with it’s own unique Aso-Oke fabric, ensuring every owner possesses a truly individual piece of art and history. This collection is available by invitation only for a select group of connoisseurs, further cementing its status as an unparalleled collectible and luxury product.This monumental release serves as the initial phase of Johnnie Walker’s tribute to Nigeria’s enduring legacy. The brand is set to continue its celebration with another very special offering from The Johnnie Walker Vault, scheduled for unveiling this December. Further information regarding these extraordinary releases and the brand’s ongoing journey can be found by following @JohnnieWalkerAfrica on social media.