A Lagos love letter: Heineken’s ode to the city of cities closes Fashion Week in style

There was no better way to end this year’s Heineken Lagos Fashion Week than with a show that felt like a love song to the city itself. On Friday, November 1, the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos came alive as Heineken delivered a stunning finale that captured the pulse, pride, and personality of Lagos.

The event, tagged City of Cities – Our Rhythm, Our Runway, the performance was a tribute to Lagos in all its chaos, colour, and creativity. With a bold mix of music, movement, and visual storytelling, the show traced Heineken Lagos Fashion Week’s journey from its early days of legacy to today’s era of fearless innovation.

As drums beat and chants echoed through the hall, models walked the runway in outfits that reflected the energy of Lagos. Each look told a story of the city — its hustle, hope, and bold spirit.

The 46-piece collection, curated by Omoyemi Akerele, founder and CEO of Lagos Fashion Week, brought together some of Africa’s most exciting designers. The lineup included Atafo, ESO by Liman, Nkwo, Onalaja, Dimeji Ilori, LFJ, Cynthia Abila, Eki Kere, Oshobor, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Odio Mimonet, Kilentar, LDA, Orange Culture, Iconic Invanity, Imad Eduso, Ywande, Bridget Awosika, Sisiano, Abiola Olusola, Studio Imo, Hertunba, Ajanee, Ti Nathan, Re-Bahia, Gozel Green, and FIA Factory.

From raffia textures to hand-beaded details and shimmering sequins, the designs reflected the vibrancy and diversity that define Lagos. Shades of Heineken green glowed across the runway like neon lights on the city’s skyline, adding a sense of boldness and celebration.

A dance performance honouring Fela Kuti and a soulful set by the LOUD Urban Choir added to excitement of the night.

The showcase wasn’t just a collaboration was a celebration of Lagos as a living, breathing inspiration.

“Heineken’s partnership with Lagos Fashion Week stands as a celebration of the creativity and cultural robustness that make this city so unique. We believe fashion is a force for expression, progress, and identity. This year, we’ve pushed the boundaries once again, proving that the future of fashion is fearless, innovative, and proudly African,” said Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications at Nigerian Breweries Plc.

The night ended with a lively after-party where Adekunle Gold, Dope Caesar, DJ Consequence, and DJ Tinny entertained everyone with their performance.

With this breathtaking finale, Heineken reminded Lagos that true leadership is about showing up differently and daring to tell new stories.

As the night came to an end, one thing was clear: Heineken Lagos Fashion Week didn’t just end; it lit up the city once again.