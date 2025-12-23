Anita Joseph confirms marriage crash

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has confirmed the end of her marriage to comedian Fisayo Michael, better known as MC Fish, weeks after rumours of a marital crisis surfaced online.

Joseph made the confirmation on Monday, December 22, when she shared a reflective message on her Instagram page alongside her photographs.

In the post, the actress spoke about pain, healing, and personal growth, describing the period as one of deep emotional testing.

“Life has a way of testing our strength in ways we never expect, especially in marriage,” she wrote.

“Lately, I’ve been walking through a season of deep reflection, pain and healing.

“I may not have all the answers, but I’m choosing grace, growth, and faith — one step at a time. Calling a spade a spade, my marriage is over. ogbugianyi! Omere ka Anyi Mara ihe!. Shalom!!”

The confirmation comes weeks after the actress first addressed rumours surrounding her marriage.

On Monday, December 1, Joseph reacted to widespread speculation about a crisis in her union but stopped short of confirming a split.

At the time, reports circulating online alleged that the marriage had collapsed, with claims ranging from infidelity and substance abuse to domestic and physical violence against the actress.

The reports also claimed Joseph experienced two pregnancy losses during the period. Neither Joseph nor MC Fish publicly confirmed the allegations.

In her December 1 Instagram post, Joseph assured her followers of her wellbeing and said she would speak on the issue when she felt ready.

“And the Lord did not forsake me. I want to thank everyone who have shown me love one way or the other. Thank you, God will not leave you,” she wrote.

“Mother Hen is doing well. I will tell my story when I deem fit. Shallom!”

Anita Joseph married MC Fish in February 2020, and their relationship often drew public attention due to their openness on social media.

In April 2021, MC Fish sparked mixed reactions online after stating that washing his wife’s underwear was one of the ways he expressed love for her.

As of the time of filing this report, MC Fish has yet to publicly respond to Joseph’s confirmation or the earlier reports surrounding the marriage.