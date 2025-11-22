At NFVCB Conference, stakeholders push for standard structure

THE need to strengthen foundations of Nigeria’s film and creative ecosystem took centre stage at the just concluded 5th Peace Anyiam-Osigwe (PAO) Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference organised by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).



Themed: “From Volume to Value: The Future of The Nigerian Motion Picture Industry in The Digital Age”, the two-day event brought together filmmakers, guild leaders, marketers, digital distribution executives, policymakers, and legal experts, many of whom agreed that without a unified professional structure, Nollywood’s growth could plateau despite its global visibility.



In her keynote address, filmmaker and culture cum art connoisseur, Bolanle Austen Peters, emphasised that Nigeria’s creative sector stands at a critical juncture. “The world is now looking to Nollywood not just for entertainment but for cultural leadership. That means our structures—our guilds, our workflow, our regulatory mechanisms—must rise to global standards,” she said, noting that digital content has outpaced traditional regulation models.



Earlier in his welcome speech, NFVCB’s Executive Director/CEO, Dr. Shaibu Huseinni, emphasised the Censor Board’s commitment to supporting the film industry’s growth, including the introduction of a quick comeback time for film classification and strengthened compliance and enforcement.



The first day had panel sessions that delved deep into the growth, challenges and pathway to securing a more rewarding and globally accepted film industry. The first panel session which dealt on the theme: “From Volume to Value: Future of The Motion Picture Industry in a Digital Age,” had panelists including Dr Busola Tejumola, Stephanie Linus, and Femi Odugbemi with former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Steve Ayorinde, as moderator.



The second day began with the first panel session moderated by actress and filmmaker, Judith Audu and had panelists discussing the ‘Growing the Film Audience at Home and Abroad.’ The six panelists on the session cuts across cinema operators, streaming platform heads, as well as film distributors,



They include Cassandra Ojuigo Onwualu, Patrick Lee (Chief Operating Officer, Viva Cinemas), Imade Osoubeni (Co-founder & Senior VP, Circuits), Emmanuel Kalu Uduma (Multidisciplinary Creative and CEO Smartmedia), and Funmi Onuma (General Manager, West Africa, Silverbird Cinemas). The session was followed by a fireside chat with Barrister Ope Banwo on Movie/Content Monetization. It was moderated by journalist and TVC entertainment anchor, Theophilus Elama.



With a keynote remark by the Managing Director, Co-Creation Hub, Lagos, the panel session: ‘Breaking Down Barriers: The Future of Gender Equitable Film Narratives’, with discussants Co-Founder Inkblot Productions, Zulumoke Oyibo; screenwriters, Yinka Ogun, Bunmi Ajakaiye, Kemi Adesoye, writer and producer, Chichi Nworah, generated so much engagement from the attendees. It was moderated by Dr Anwulika Agina, Associate Professor of Media Studies, Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.



The next session, moderated by Adetutu Laditan, had Chidi Nwokobia, Blessing Agofure, Abdulrazaq, Femi Durojaiye, Ijeoma Richards, and Moses Babatope as panelists. With a keynote remark by Mildred Okwo, founder, GlazedLens Media and co-founder, The Audrey Silva Company, the panel session: “Should Epic Films Be The Future of Nigerian Filmmaking,” panelists drawn from across the value chain echoed their concerns.

Okwo said, “When we talk about the future of Nollywood, we are not just talking about box office numbers, streaming deals, or TV deals. We are talking about legacy; we are talking about building an industry that outlives us; one that our children can inherit with pride, not one they have to constantly repair. This means we are in the stage where we must build for the future,”



Moderated by filmmaker, Samuel Olatunji (Big Sam), stakeholders including veteran filmmaker and former Presidents of National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Mahmood Alli-Balogun, Greg Odutayo, Segun Aina Arinze, elder Alabi in their interventions, described the Nigerian film industry as “a vibrant engine operating without a full manual.”



Panelists on the session including Emma Ogugua, Saidi Balogun remarked that the recurring disputes within certain guilds have become “a distraction that embarrasses the industry.” They averred that only a unified, standardised structure can restore confidence for local investors and international partners.



Beyond guild politics, the discussions dug into the nitty-gritty of a modern filmmaking environment—data protection, digital rights management, piracy control, minimum safety standards on set, child protection protocols, and transparent contractual frameworks.



Earlier during one of the panel sessions, actress cum filmmaker and CEO BQ Productions Int’l Ltd, Queen Blessing Ebigieson her intervention stated “our industry keeps expanding, but many of our structures remain stuck in the analogue era. We cannot compete globally if our regulatory systems and guild operations are not digitally aligned.”



A total of 23 film practitioners, who turned 50 and 60 respectively were honoured and treated to a glamorous reception at the conference by the Dr Shaibu Husseini led NFVCB management. They include Taiwo Adeleye, Saeed Mohammed, Ronnie Dikko, Seyi Siwoku, Aquila Njamah, Bond Emoruwa, Chimdi Chiama and Segun Arinze.



Others are Amb. Ngozi Ezeonu, Hafiz Bello, Lillian Ama-Aluko, Dr. Ahmad Sarari, Francis Onwochei, Princess Teju Agunlejika, Adebayo Tijani, Sir Kingsley Ogoro, Hon Desmond Elliot, Ali Baba, Rita Dominic, Sam Dede, Eucharia Anunobi, Jude Chukwuka and Steve Gukas.