BBNaija stars kick as Lagos short-let owners charge ₦700k per night

Big Brother Naija stars Leo DaSilva and Nina Ivy have expressed displeasure concerning the outrageous cost of short-let apartments in Lagos this December.

The reality stars took to social media to call out short-let apartment owners charging exorbitant rates, with some short-lets charging as high as ₦700,000 per night.

Leo DaSilva, who shared screenshots of apartment prices in Victoria Island (VI) and Ikoyi, stated that Lagos hosts are “overdoing things” this festive season.

According to the reality TV star, many apartment owners are operating under the belief that Detty December bookings are guaranteed.

However, he warned that hotels will likely take most of the customers, “forcing short-let owners to slash their inflated prices”.

In a screenshot shared by Leo, a booking for an 11-night stay was at US$9,350 (over ₦14 million), which he described as being “for a just okay place”. He commented, “Nothing is funnier than the prices of VI and Ikoyi apartments this December”.

BBN’s Nina quickly joined the conversation, reposting Leo’s tweet and sharing her own personal experience. She noted that some Lagos hosts have “lost it completely” with their pricing.

Nina wrote. “THIS IS RIDICULOUS… I paid 4.2m for 13 nights for an Airbnb in Lekki. Some places have the nerve to charge 700K per night. You must be raving mad.”

Since these shocking revelations were made public by the reality stars, Leo DaSilva and Nina, the post has gained massive traction and widespread engagement on social media platforms like X(formerly Twitter) and Instagram, sparking a continuous conversation among followers and the general public about the high cost of living and hosting during the Lagos festive season, otherwise known as Detty December.

So whether this shift is good or bad depends on where one stands. For some, it’s a sign of progress, proof that Nigeria’s creative and hospitality industries are thriving. For others, it’s a reminder that the heart of the festive season is slowly being sold to the highest bidder.

Every December, Lagos transforms into a playground of lights, sounds, and spending. The air is filled with excitement and the scent of opportunity. From entertainment promoters to event planners, makeup artists, caterers, short-let apartment owners, and even street hawkers, everyone wants a piece of the Detty December cake.

Not forgetting that in today’s Lagos, the pressure to be part of the December scene is real. Those who can’t afford the fun often feel left out, while those who can are willing to spend heavily just to be seen in the right places.