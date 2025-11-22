TEETH 4 TEETH … With Justin Akpovi-Esade

Congratulations Baba Ijesha, But…

NIGERIAN comic actor, Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha, has completed his prison sentence and has been released. The High Court of Lagos State, on July 14, 2022, convicted Baba Ijesha for sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child over incidents that occurred in 2021, thereby, sentencing him to five years and three years respectively, to run concurrently. So, last week, the actor was released to a wild jubilation by his fans and family members.

And just before the drums of celebration stopped playing, the Lagos state government made a public announcement that Baba Ijesha’s name is now boldly printed in the state’s sex offender’s register. The implication of this action is that, he will be closely watched; his actions and inaction, for a very long time if not for life sef.

This is T4T’s advice for Baba Ijesha. Now that you are out, go and get married and even if you don’t want to get married because marriage wahala is too much, sha get a ‘baby mama’. It is pretty weird that a 50 or so year old famous person like you is not romantically linked to a woman, na come small pikins ya eyes dey enter.

Remove your eyes from the direction of little children, if any of that kind of stunt the world saw you pull on CCTV at comedian Princess’s house happens again, you are not going to ever see sunlight ever again.

Once again, congratulations and welcome back!

Yomi Fabiyi, You Lost it!

NOLLYWOOD actor and best friend and supporter Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi, needs his family to sit him down and talk some real sense into his head. Immediately after Baba Ijesha was released from prison last week, after serving his five and three years prison terms for sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child, Mr. Fabiyi, who also addresses himself as a Lawyer, went on social media to attempt to twist facts by claiming that all charges against the actor were dropped and he was discharged and acquitted by the Appeal Court and released from prison.

He photographed Baba Ijesha coming out from prison triumphantly like a hero. Fabiyi did all this knowing that he was lying. At his age, and im say im be lawyer, he deliberately dey lie! Shior.

Anyway, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, was sleeping when his little granddaughter ran to him fiam with her tablet that has Internet connections and woke him up to show him the news. With his eyes still filled with sleep, he gathered the media and dismissed the reports.

The Attorney-General described the narrative as “false, misleading and irresponsible”, stressing that it was a complete distortion of the judicial record and capable of severely misleading the public.

Pedro said his office was alarmed by a social media post by Fabiyi, which was later reproduced in an online news medium, which alleged that the appellate court had exonerated Baba Ijesha and that the entire case was a charade. “No such clearance occurred at any stage of the judicial process,” Pedro stated firmly.

He confirmed that the High Court of Lagos State, on July 14, 2022, convicted Baba Ijesha for sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child over incidents that occurred in 2021, sentencing him to five years and three years respectively, to run concurrently.

While the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on June 28, 2024, set aside convictions relating to alleged offences from 2013 to 2014, Pedro said; it unequivocally upheld the conviction and sentence for the 2021 sexual assault charges. “The conviction was further solidified after a subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court was first struck out on May 29, 2025, on grounds of incompetence.

“A final motion for leave to file a fresh appeal was dismissed on October 9, 2025, thereby leaving the Court of Appeal judgment, which affirmed the 2021 conviction, fully intact,” the AG stated.

Pedro clarified that the convict’s release was strictly because he had completed his full term of imprisonment as affirmed by the Court of Appeal, not because he was discharged or acquitted.

“Mr Olanrewaju James was not cleared of the offences of sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child,” Pedro insisted.

Yomi Fabiyi has since gone quiet because the Attorney General threatened to arrest and prosecute him if he flies that jaga jaga image laundering kite of Baba Ijesha further up the sky.

T4T’s position: That was irresponsible of Mr. Fabiyi. Everything is not Yoruba film na.