Alaafin, media icons, business leaders, others to grace CoolWealth Awards 2026

As Nigeria’s creative, entrepreneurial and cultural landscape continues to redefine its identity on the global stage, the CoolWealth Awards returns for its ninth edition as a platform now widely recognised for spotlighting African achievers who are quietly shaping history through innovation, cultural preservation, enterprise, and influence.

Scheduled for January 11, 2026, at Azalea Hall, Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, the event will bring together a rare mix of tradition and modernity, featuring monarchs, entertainers, cultural icons, international entrepreneurs, and emerging visionary talents. This year’s edition is in partnership with TMY Empire, a growing media and creative communications brand whose involvement is expected to strengthen the event’s storytelling, visibility, and continental reach.

More than a celebration of personalities, the CoolWealth Awards has evolved into a cultural statement recognising individuals whose work transcends daily applause. From arts to business, innovation to philanthropy, fashion to digital culture, the honourees reflect an Africa that is daringly rewriting its own success criteria.

Among those expected are notable personalities, including His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Owoade I, Alaafin of Oyo, legendary musicians and entertainers, media icons, business leaders, and creative entrepreneurs from within and beyond Nigeria. The organisers note that the award prioritises authenticity, value creation, and social relevance over popularity contests.

This year’s honourees include entrepreneurs such as Jimmy Ofuoyan (popularly known as KhalilImages / 360Kuts), whose work in Milan is projecting African creativity beyond the continent’s borders, and young, innovative minds like Benjamin Oyemonlan, known for his tech-driven empowerment ideals and advocacy for youth development.

According to the organisers, the award stands as a reminder that the true wealth of a society lies in creativity, cultural identity, resilience, and leadership. With the partnership of TMY Empire and TMY News as the official media house, the 2026 edition promises high-level storytelling, multi-media engagement, and global-standard presentation.

More than an award, it is an affirmation: Africa is not just participating in the world’s future, it is helping to define it.