Davido bets $25,000 on goals in Super Eagles’ AFCON opener

Award-winning singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has placed a $25,000 bet on goals ahead of the Super Eagles’ opening match against Tanzania at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The singer shared a screenshot of the bet slip on Sunday via his X page, showing a wager on both teams to score in Nigeria’s Group C clash.

He accompanied the post with the caption, “Let’s get this W Nigeria,” while tagging betting platform.

The bet, which carries potential winnings of over $96,000, quickly sparked reactions online, with fans praising the singer’s confidence.

Nigeria will face Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23, with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 pm, as the Super Eagles begin their quest for a fourth continental title in Morocco.

The three-time African champions go into the opener as favourites, with a mix of experienced players and attacking options. A win in the first match would help Nigeria settle early in what is expected to be a tough Group C.

Davido’s wager comes shortly after his appearance at the AFCON 2025 Kick-Off Concert in Rabat, Morocco, where he performed before thousands of fans at the OLM Souissi Fan Zone.

The free concert, organised to build excitement ahead of the tournament, also featured French Montana, Douaa Lahyaoui and Lartiste.

At the event, Davido delivered a string of hits including IF, Fall, Aye and Unavailable, with fans singing along, adding to the growing anticipation around the competition.

The performance has shown the growing presence of Nigerian music at major sporting events.

In recent years, Afrobeats stars have increasingly taken stages at football’s biggest platforms.

In June 2023, Burna Boy made history by headlining the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show in Istanbul. He performed Last Last and It’s Plenty, becoming the first Nigerian artiste to open the Champions League final.

Rema followed in October 2023 when he performed at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, delivering Calm Down before football legends including Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

In July 2025, Grammy-winning singer Tems also joined the list after performing at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, further cementing her global appeal.

Beyond these moments, Nigerian artistes such as Yemi Alade, Femi Kuti, Wizkid, D’banj, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML and Patoranking have all appeared at international sporting and sports-linked events, reinforcing Afrobeats’ growing influence on the global stage.