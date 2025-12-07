Elegance, culture, and class as Belanova Hotel chief weds off daughter

Abuja’s social scene came alive on Saturday as the Chief Executive Officer of Belanova Apartments and Suites, Dr. Louise Ezeigwe, joyfully gave out his daughter, Alexandra Kelechi Ezeigwe, in a colourful and deeply traditional marriage ceremony that drew some of the nation’s finest personalities.

The event, which blended cultural pride with modern elegance, attracted an impressive assembly of dignitaries and high-profile guests who gathered to celebrate the union in one of the capital’s premium event venues.

The bride, Kelechi—whose family hails from Umowosha, Umunumo, Ehime in Imo State—was joined in marriage with her groom, Chukwuanugo Chukwusomebi Mojekwu, from Akamili, Umudim, Nnewi in Anambra State.

The groom is the son of Engineer Ejike and Engineer Louisa Mojekwu, while the bride’s mother is Mnenna Ezeigwe.

During the symbolic presentation of kola nuts, Dr. Ezeigwe—standing in for the groom’s father—remarked that the vibrant ceremony would have traditionally held in his native village if not for progressive residency reforms that now allow Nigerians to host such significant events wherever they reside and feel at home.

The celebration featured lavish spreads of traditional and continental dishes, enjoyed in an atmosphere filled with excitement, laughter, and heartfelt camaraderie. Cultural dance performances by both families added colour and rhythm to the day, highlighting the rich heritage of the couple.

Among the distinguished attendees were members of the Tennis Section of the IBB Golf and Country Club. Chief Dan Ngerem, a seasoned entrepreneur and respected community leader, chaired the occasion, overseeing key cultural rites including the exchange of palm wine and ceremonial drinks.

The gathering ultimately reflected what many described as a perfect blend of elegance, culture, and class—an unforgettable day for the Ezeigwe and Mojekwu families.