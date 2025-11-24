Five things to try as 2025 International Trade Fair opens in Lagos

The 2025 International Trade Fair has opened in Lagos with colourful exhibitions, product showcases and activities designed to attract shoppers, families and young entrepreneurs to the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex on the Lagos Badagry Expressway.

The fair, which runs from November 21 to 30, returned with a wider mix of food brands, beauty companies, tech creators and small businesses displaying new products and discount deals for visitors.

The Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Management Board said this year’s edition is focused on giving Nigerian producers and SMEs better visibility, stronger consumer engagement and more opportunities to meet buyers from across West Africa.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Safiya Ndanusa, said the fair is offering workshops, finance sessions, business matching and public exhibitions for brands hoping to grow their customer base.

She said, “NITF 2025 provides direct access to buyers and distributors from across West Africa and beyond. Participants will benefit from sector specific workshops on export readiness, opportunities for financing and digitalisation, curated B2B matchmaking sessions to meet investors and trade partners, and public facing showcases that help brands build consumer recognition.”

Visitors at the venue walked through large, colourful stalls displaying food, drinks, beauty products, home essentials and tech gadgets. Many brands also offered free tastings, giveaways and games to pull in the crowd.

The organisers said this year’s fair is also partnering with women and youth focused organisations that will host training sessions, mentorship circles and creative workshops for founders and small businesses.

Some of the confirmed exhibitors include Indomie, Minimie, Power Oil, Guinness, Colgate, Munch It, Kellogg’s, Lush, Crown Flour Mills, Fan Milk, Wazobia Cosmetics and L’Avyanna. Media brands such as Cool FM, Wazobia Max TV and Nigeria Info FM also have interactive booths for visitors.

Five things to try at this year’s fair

1. Free food and drink tasting

Most food brands offer free samples. You can taste noodles, snacks, yoghurt, drinks and new products before buying anything.

2. Discount shopping

Many exhibitors sell at reduced prices. Beauty items, home essentials, packaged food and children’s products are cheaper than regular supermarket prices.

3. Fun engagement at media booths

Stations like Cool FM and Wazobia Max TV have music sessions, giveaways and interactive games that visitors can join.

4. Youth and women workshops

Groups like Femme Africa and Women Impacting Nigeria are running free sessions for creatives and small business owners.

5. Content-worthy photo spots

Brands set up bright installations and themed corners. They are perfect for pictures and videos for Instagram or TikTok.