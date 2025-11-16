Inside Camcy Adaramati’s swimwear line ‘She Speaks Water’ and her message of confidence

At just 26, Camcy Adaramati is already shaping conversations about women’s confidence in fashion.

The founder of Daggabody Limited says her brand was born from one thing: the desire to help women feel beautiful, bold, and unapologetic in their own skin.

“I’ve always loved fashion. I always find myself gravitating toward sexy, alluring stuff. Daggabody was born for people who want to look good in every outfit, especially bikinis. Women who feel very feminine. Women who want every opportunity to feel themselves and show their curves,” she said.

Camcy studied History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos but found her true calling in design. “I didn’t want to sell other people’s products. I wanted to create my own. I had to come up with the designs myself, and that’s how the journey began three years ago.”

The making of a confident brand

She revealed that the brand didn’t start as a swimwear line. “Fun fact, it was meant to be a lingerie brand. But the process was too complex. The size chart and everything that went into lingerie design required more. I realised many women like something between conservative and bold. When you go to the beach, you want something that feels right, maybe a one-piece, a cover-up, or a daring bikini. That’s what our collection represents.”

She Speaks Water

“The collection, titled She Speaks Water, was inspired by a woman’s fluidity and strength. “I like unique names. I’m very good with names. I like things that aren’t common, she told Guardian Life.

“The idea came from a siren woman, like a mermaid, but real. A confident woman who knows herself. That’s why I called it She Speaks Water. It just came to me, and it fit perfectly.”

Her creativity doesn’t stop at design. She also created The Leisure Set, a pajama-style outfit that can be worn for errands or outings. “The idea is versatility. Fashion doesn’t have to be uncomfortable. You can be relaxed and still look stylish.”

Talking about the creative process, Camcy shared how she wanted to design bikinis that weren’t plain and boring.

“Most bikinis are functional but not fashionable. I wanted something bold, something that could move from poolside to runway.”

But behind the beauty came challenges. “Production was tough. Imagine managing everything from Nigeria while working with a team abroad. There was a year of back and forth with samples. It was frustrating and expensive. Each sample could cost $200 or $300. But I kept pushing.”

Redefining elegance and sustainability

Beyond She Speaks Water, Daggabody represents a new wave of refined comfort. The brand merges elegance, confidence, and craftsmanship in one seamless story. Each piece is created for individuals who value luxury that feels effortless.

“Daggabody is a modern expression of elegance, comfort, and uncompromising craftsmanship. We create timeless essentials for people who value refined aesthetics and sophistication. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to offer luxury, functionality, and confidence,” Camcy explained.

Rooted in Nigeria but produced in China, the brand uses the finest fabrics such as silk, rayon, cotton, and advanced poly blends to ensure quality and comfort. Its eco-conscious approach also sets it apart, using reusable ziplocks and recyclable paper bags to reduce waste while maintaining a premium experience.

Today, Daggabody’s She Speaks Water features eight bikini styles, six strong pieces, five men’s shorts, and four bodysuits.