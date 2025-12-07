Isimi Lagos Festival 2025 showcases sustainable luxury and Afro-cultural experience

The Isimi Lagos Festival, held on Saturday at the Isimi Lagos Wellness and Polo Country Estate, showcased a fresh vision of sustainable luxury in Africa. The estate, known for its elegant architecture, wellness trails, and smart-living innovation, served as a peaceful oasis where modern living meets nature.

This year’s edition, themed Kings Cup 2025, transformed the calm landscapes of Epe into a vibrant celebration of sport, culture, food, and lifestyle. From the sound of polo horses to farm-to-table cuisine, wellness activities, art displays, and cultural showcases, guests from around the world enjoyed an immersive Afro-cultural experience. Fashion, music, cuisine, and sport blended seamlessly, elevating the festival beyond a polo gathering into a full celebration of culture and luxury.

The atmosphere peaked with the arrival of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who officially opened the festival and set an elegant tone for the day. A major highlight was the King’s Cup Polo Match held in honour of the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who attended as the royal father of the day, drawing admiration from guests.

Players representing Curator University, Precise Lighting, and Nord, including Usman Dantata, Olume, Khalifa, Ahmed Balogun, Moye Fairro, Nf Morela, Dante, and Brown Jersey, delivered a compelling display of skill and teamwork.

Beyond sport, the festival became a strategic networking hub. Speaking to The Guardian, Jubril Arogundade, the Acting Managing Director of Lagride Nigeria Ltd and a two-time Guardian Life magazine cover star, praised the initiative and hinted at future collaborations. “This is truly an impressive facility,” he said. “Our team will be exploring potential partnerships as we consider how to engage with the high-level professionals here.”

He described the festival as a model for public-private synergy. Arogundade also noted the growing appeal of polo in Nigeria, adding that the event is “taking the game to another level.” He commended the Lagos State Government for improving access to the area, saying the coastal road has shortened the journey significantly. “For me, this is home,” he added. “Everyone I’m trying to reach as a business partner is here today.”

Ghanaian actress and film producer Juliet Ibrahim praised the festival’s sensory richness, describing the road trip as “calming and beautiful” and calling the experience “amazing.” She said events like Isimi help spotlight Lagos and Nigeria’s cultural appeal to the world.

Ambassador Samuel Abiola-Jacobs, Managing Director of Luxury Nigeria Network, also applauded the festival for celebrating Nigerian heritage through a royal sport and acknowledged the Lagos State Government’s continuous support.

Guests rounded off the day with performances by Made Kuti, a drumline parade, and vibrant fashion showcases, keeping the festival alive with colour, rhythm, and spectacle.