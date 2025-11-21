Lauren Penny brings Inverroche Gin experience to Lagos

Premium South African gin brand, Inverroche, recently hosted an intimate evening in Lagos with its Global Ambassador, Lauren Penny, celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and community.

The event brought together media personalities, influencers, and partners who share Inverroche’s passion for storytelling and African excellence. Guests included actress Beverly Naya, Chika and Eche of Afropolitan Podcast, and Lara Rawa, founder of Lagos Cocktail Week, among other creative minds.

Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard, welcomed guests and highlighted the brand’s growing presence in Nigeria. “Inverroche represents a unique blend of heritage and innovation,” she said. “We are proud to share this experience with a community that values craftsmanship and the stories behind the brands they enjoy.”

Michael Ehindero, Managing Director at Pernod Ricard, shared insights on the brand’s origins in Still Bay, South Africa, and its commitment to mindfulness, quality, and sustainability. “Inverroche was born from a curiosity to create something truly meaningful,” he said. “Every bottle tells a story of nature, people, and purpose, and tonight we celebrate that story with our Lagos community.”

The highlight of the night was a gin tasting and education session led by Lauren Penny. Guests explored Inverroche’s signature expressions—Amber, Verdant, and Classic while learning the stories behind each variant. Penny explained how the gin’s distinct character is shaped by fynbos-inspired botanicals and drew parallels between gin-making and perfumery. “Inverroche is more than a gin; it’s a celebration of nature, craftsmanship, and the women who bring it to life,” she said.

Lauren Penny also spoke about the brand’s focus on women, noting that over 70% of Inverroche’s team are women. From distillation to creative campaigns, women play a central role in shaping the brand’s spirit and purpose, making Inverroche a symbol of African luxury and intentional craftsmanship.

The evening ended with a toast led by Ebere Aham, Brand Activation Manager at Inverroche, thanking guests for joining a night that truly reflected the brand’s values. “Inverroche brings people together, inspires creativity, and honours the beauty of African craftsmanship,” Aham said.

Beyond the event, Lauren Penny spent 10 days in Lagos engaging with the city’s culture and creative economy. Her visit included retail tours with key stockists, bartender workshops, trade education sessions, and a women-focused bartending event. She also connected with nightlife leaders, media personalities, and industry figures, experiencing Lagos’ vibrant culture firsthand.

Inverroche Gin, founded in Still Bay, South Africa, is known for its rare fynbos botanicals from the Cape Floral region. Each bottle reflects heritage, sustainability, and craftsmanship. In Nigeria, the brand continues to connect with communities that value creativity and quality.