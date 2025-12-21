Odumodu Blvck, Qing Madi, Seyi Vibez light up First Bank’s Motherland Festival

Nigerians in the diaspora who came home for Detty December, foreigners who have embraced Nigerian culture, and others were treated to hours of entertainment and good music at this year’s Motherland Festival.

Every December, Nigeria becomes a meeting point for the world. Airports are filled. Friends, families, and long-lost connections find their way back to one another to rekindle bonds and party.

December has inaudibly become an unofficial homecoming season. One of the driving forces has been Nigerian music and its vibrant vibes.

For a week, Motherland 2025 is bringing together creators, investors, and communities to showcase the nation’s heritage, foster connection and opportunity, and give Nigerians a sense of pride as the hub of African entertainment and investment.

With thousands expected to travel from the UK, US, Canada, UAE, Europe, and across Africa, Motherland 2025 is projected to become one of the largest cultural and economic events in modern Nigerian history.

Yesterday, Odumodu Blvck, Omah Lay, Qing Madi, Seyi Vibez, Mavo, Shoday, Fola, and up-and-coming music and dance stars thrilled fun-seekers and music lovers at the festival venue.

Qing Madi, who was the first of the headline artistes, got the crowd on their feet when she mounted the rostrum at 12:23 a.m., becoming the exact fuel needed by party-goers to witness undiluted music and performance.

This year, First Bank unveiled its partnership with Motherland for the Motherland Festival 2025. As headline sponsor, First Bank plays a pivotal role in welcoming thousands of Nigerians in the diaspora returning home, alongside global visitors, for a week of music, culture, innovation, travel, and investment.

The partnership is hinged on DecemberIssaVybe, FirstBank’s signature curation of activities to celebrate heritage and position Nigeria as the hub of African creativity, commerce, and culture. With DecemberIssaVybe, Nigerians and visitors around the globe enjoy the best of parties, concerts, tourism, film, fashion, technology, food, real estate, and music. The Motherland Festival 2025 aligns with the celebration.

Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Olayinka Ijabiyi, said the partnership reflects FirstBank’s enduring commitment to fostering the creative economy and empowering the arts as a catalyst for national development.

“The festival aligns seamlessly with our unique vision for DecemberIssaVybe, creating shared moments, uniting families, and giving the creative industry considerable support.”

“For over 131 years, FirstBank has been serving as the first point of connection for millions at home and abroad. This partnership continues the legacy by building bridges across borders and championing a new era of reconnection and economic empowerment.

“As part of the partnership, FirstBank is powering the Motherland Welcome Experience at Lagos and Abuja airports, creating a seamless arrival for travellers. The experience will feature lounges, concierge support, and diaspora assistance, ensuring that visitors feel supported from the moment they land. From touchdown to the festival grounds, FirstBank is glad to be the first handshake, the first smile, and the first ‘Welcome Home’ to everyone.”

“Throughout the festival week, FirstBank will also support key Motherland experiences such as the State Pavilions, Motherland Marketplace, and a series of cultural and investment showcases highlighting the best of Nigeria’s innovation, enterprise, and creativity.

Motherland is a global movement that celebrates identity, builds community, and opens doors to new opportunities for Nigerians at home and abroad. It is a statement about home, a restoration of cultural pride, and a bridge between global Nigerians and the country they love.

“As headline sponsor, FirstBank reinforces its commitment to innovation, inclusion, and nation-building by supporting initiatives that connect Nigeria to the world. Through its partnership with Motherland, FirstBank continues to lead with purpose, championing financial empowerment and celebrating the shared spirit of the Nigerian people at home and across the diaspora.”