ORCA Deco Mall opens in Lagos

Take a look inside Africa’s biggest home-and-lifestyle showroom that’s setting a new benchmark for retail design, scale, and ambition.

Standing proudly in the heart of Eko Atlantic City, the monumental ORCA Showroom reflects years of investment, planning, and a belief in what Nigeria’s future can hold.

Spanning four floors and more than 50,000 square metres, with over 100,000 products on display, ORCA is now Africa’s largest home-and-lifestyle showroom under one roof.

At the centre of the project are Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury and Ronald Chagoury (Chagoury Group), Moufid Karameh (Mikano Group), and Jawal Kaawar (Orca Group), whose decades-long vision and long commitment to Nigeria’s growth shaped the development of this space. Kaawar has expanded Orca Deco across more than 22 African countries, and the Lagos showroom marks another major step in that journey.

And so, on Wednesday, 26th November, Orca Mall officially opened its doors.

The event was attended by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; and the CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Mrs Aisha Rimi, among other distinguished guests.

A special recognition went to ITB Construction and the Eko Atlantic City development team, whose work and technical expertise made the project possible.

From inspiring speeches to the ceremonial ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the extensive showroom, the opening signalled a new chapter for retail, design, and customer experience in Lagos.

ORCA Deco Mall is now open. We invite you to experience it.