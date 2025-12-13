Others

ORCA Deco Mall opens in Lagos

Published 13 Dec 2025

By Musa Adekunle

Pendant lights and modern home lighting on display inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City Lagos.

Take a look inside Africa’s biggest home-and-lifestyle showroom that’s setting a new benchmark for retail design, scale, and ambition.

Standing proudly in the heart of Eko Atlantic City, the monumental ORCA Showroom reflects years of investment, planning, and a belief in what Nigeria’s future can hold.

Spanning four floors and more than 50,000 square metres, with over 100,000 products on display, ORCA is now Africa’s largest home-and-lifestyle showroom under one roof.

At the centre of the project are Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury and Ronald Chagoury (Chagoury Group), Moufid Karameh (Mikano Group), and Jawal Kaawar (Orca Group), whose decades-long vision and long commitment to Nigeria’s growth shaped the development of this space. Kaawar has expanded Orca Deco across more than 22 African countries, and the Lagos showroom marks another major step in that journey.

And so, on Wednesday, 26th November, Orca Mall officially opened its doors.

The event was attended by the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; and the CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Mrs Aisha Rimi, among other distinguished guests.

A special recognition went to ITB Construction and the Eko Atlantic City development team, whose work and technical expertise made the project possible.

From inspiring speeches to the ceremonial ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the extensive showroom, the opening signalled a new chapter for retail, design, and customer experience in Lagos.

ORCA Deco Mall is now open. We invite you to experience it.

Floor lamps and decorative lighting displays inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City Lagos.
A selection of floor lamps and statement lighting pieces inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos
Ceramic vases and decorative home accessories arranged on shelves inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City Lagos.
Ceramic vases and decorative pieces on display inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos
Rows of decorative vases and glassware on display inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City Lagos.
Decorative vases and glass home accessories displayed inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos
Decorative globe collection displayed on shelves inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City Lagos
A range of decorative globes and home accessories inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos
Garden decor and indoor water fountain accessories displayed inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City Lagos.
Garden ornaments, planters, and water fountain accessories on display inside the ORCA Showroom at Eko Atlantic City Lagos
Musa Adekunle

Guardian Life

