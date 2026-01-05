Funke Akindele’s Behind the Scenes hits ₦1.77bn, tops box office again

Funke Akindele’s latest film, Behind the Scenes, has reached another major milestone at the Nigerian box office, grossing ₦1.77 billion, emerging as the number one film of the weekend.

The achievement was announced by the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, in an Instagram post thanking cinema audiences for their continued support and patronage.

“Sure, we wouldn’t have done this without you and your love. Behind the scenes hits a whopping ₦1.77B, also standing as the number one film of the weekend. Thank you to everyone for the love and support so far,” FilmOne wrote.

The new milestone marks a significant leap from the film’s earlier record of ₦1.1 billion in 19 days, which made it the fastest Nollywood movie to cross the ₦1 billion mark. Since then, the film has maintained strong momentum, pulling large crowds in cinemas across the country.

Reacting to the news, Akindele took to her Instagram page to celebrate the success and appreciate her fans, describing the box office feat as a collective victory.

“BIG WIN! THANK GOD and my amazing fans!!! This is for us! Behind the scenes is still showing in cinemas nationwide! Go watch it again and let’s go harder,” she wrote.

The film’s box office performance is particularly notable given the concerns raised by several movie producers during the December cinema season, when some filmmakers complained about what they described as a boycott by cinemas, alleging poor screening times, limited showings and reduced promotion for certain films, including Behind the scenes.

Despite these complaints, Behind the scenes went on to post one of the strongest box office runs in Nollywood history, proving that audience demand for the film remained high. The success has further underlined Akindele’s ability to draw fans regardless of industry challenges or distribution tensions.

Akindele currently holds the record for the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time with Everybody Loves Jenifa, which earned ₦1.88 billion at the box office. She also owns four of the top five highest-grossing Nollywood films ever released, including Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Battle on Buka Street, A Tribe Called Judah and Everybody Loves Jenifa.

With Behind the scenes still showing in cinemas nationwide, expectations remain high that the film could climb further up the box office chart.