Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind The Scenes’ hits ₦1.1bn in 19 days

Nollywood Film Behind The Scenes has crossed the ₦1.1 billion mark at the box office, just 19 days after its cinema release.

The new milestone was announced on Monday via social media posts by the film’s lead star and producer, Funke Akindele, and its distributor, FilmOne Entertainment.

Taking to her X page, the 48-year-old actress expressed gratitude to fans and collaborators while confirming the film’s international rollout.

She wrote, “Forever grateful to God and my fans. Thank you for the love and support over the years.

Big thanks to the distributors, cast, crew, and colleagues.

“Behind The Scenes now showing in the UK and Ireland.”

In a separate post, FilmOne Entertainment described the achievement as historic, listing multiple records broken by the film.

“Celebrating a massive milestone. We’re still wrapping our heads around this,” the distributor wrote.

FilmOne said the film is now the fastest movie in West Africa to cross ₦1bn, adding that it also recorded the highest single-day gross ever on Boxing Day with ₦129.5 million.

The distributor further stated that Behind The Scenes is currently the highest-grossing release of 2025, while Akindele has become the only director to cross ₦1bn at the box office three different times.

According to FilmOne, she is also Nollywood’s highest-grossing producer of all time and the first filmmaker to deliver three consecutive ₦1bn films in one calendar year.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and support so far. This win is for all of us,” the post added.

Behind The Scenes had earlier hit ₦512 million in 12 days, becoming the fastest Nollywood film to cross the ₦500 million mark this year.

The film had its advanced screenings on December 10 and 11 before opening in cinemas nationwide on December 12.

Guardian Life previously reported that the movie crossed ₦200 million in its opening weekend, setting the biggest opening weekend record for a Nollywood release in 2025.

The film, which centres on the theme of black tax, stars Scarlet Gomez alongside an ensemble cast including Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, Destiny Etiko, Tobi Bakre, Uche Montana, Uzor Arukwe, Ini Dima-Okojie, Adebowale ‘Mr Macaroni’, Ibrahim Chatta, Kamo State, and reality TV stars Handi and Wanni Danbaki.

The film is currently showing in Nigerian cinemas and has expanded to the UK and Ireland, with its United States release scheduled for January 9.