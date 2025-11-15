Others

I’m out, Baba Ijesha says in new video as Yomi Fabiyi announces release

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has appeared in a new circulating video confirming that he is “out,” hours after fellow actor Yomi Fabiyi announced on Instagra...

Published 15 Nov 2025

By Musa Adekunle

Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has appeared in a new circulating video confirming that he is “out,” hours after fellow actor Yomi Fabiyi announced on Instagram that he had been released.

The video, which began circulating on Saturday, shows the actor sitting inside a vehicle and making a short phone conversation in Yoruba.

In the clip, he is heard saying, “Apase, I’m out… I just came out. I want to relax. I just want to leave here so I decided to inform you. Thank you for supporting me. I will call you.”

His reappearance followed an Instagram post by actor Yomi Fabiyi on Friday evening, in which he celebrated the development and said the actor had regained his freedom.

Fabiyi, who has been vocal throughout the long-running case, described the outcome as a significant moment for the actor.

Fabiyi wrote, “You are now officially free and out. Baba Ijesha is not just back but better.”
He also stated that he welcomed the appeal court’s decision and maintained that he does not support any form of child abuse.

“I am also happy you were cleared by the APPEAL COURT of ever having sex/defile any child/minor. The 7-year-old story is a charade. We live in a terrible world, where sentiments and wickedness rise above the rule of law and truth.

“We never and will never condone or support any form of sexual abuse, let alone on children or minors,” he said.
However, Fabiyi also made several allegations and claims regarding the original case and individuals involved.

The actor’s reappearance has generated fresh reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing the video and commenting on the sudden update.

Baba Ijesha
[FILES] Baba Ijesha

Baba Ijesha’s case drew national attention in 2021 after he was arrested over allegations involving the assault of a minor. His trial, conviction and subsequent legal appeals became one of the most widely followed cases in the entertainment sector.

As of the time of filing this report, Baba Ijesha has not issued a formal statement beyond the brief words captured in the circulating clip. He indicated only that he wanted to rest and would reach out to supporters later.

Musa Adekunle

Guardian Life

