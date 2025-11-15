I’m out, Baba Ijesha says in new video as Yomi Fabiyi announces release

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has appeared in a new circulating video confirming that he is “out,” hours after fellow actor Yomi Fabiyi announced on Instagram that he had been released.

The video, which began circulating on Saturday, shows the actor sitting inside a vehicle and making a short phone conversation in Yoruba.

In the clip, he is heard saying, “Apase, I’m out… I just came out. I want to relax. I just want to leave here so I decided to inform you. Thank you for supporting me. I will call you.”

His reappearance followed an Instagram post by actor Yomi Fabiyi on Friday evening, in which he celebrated the development and said the actor had regained his freedom.

Fabiyi, who has been vocal throughout the long-running case, described the outcome as a significant moment for the actor.

Fabiyi wrote, “You are now officially free and out. Baba Ijesha is not just back but better.”

He also stated that he welcomed the appeal court’s decision and maintained that he does not support any form of child abuse.

“I am also happy you were cleared by the APPEAL COURT of ever having sex/defile any child/minor. The 7-year-old story is a charade. We live in a terrible world, where sentiments and wickedness rise above the rule of law and truth.

“We never and will never condone or support any form of sexual abuse, let alone on children or minors,” he said.

However, Fabiyi also made several allegations and claims regarding the original case and individuals involved.

The actor’s reappearance has generated fresh reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing the video and commenting on the sudden update.

So short. Wasn’t he sent to prison because of grape? grape should come with life sentence — Queen Ezekiel Joshua (@Quincyemerald) November 15, 2025

The hypocrisy amongst Nigerians is alarming. I read a comment under this post of someone who supported Tinubu’s clemency for criminals asking why Baba Ijesa is out ! — ‘tEMItAYo (@seanelhadji) November 15, 2025

Sometimes make person die sef better Dan dis , e no go fit waka freely fór society again, dem go use the face look am forever ni. The hardest past bè say dose em colleague fit nó give am role again fór film industry, and that’s where depressions sets in. — Ανώνυμος (@youdecraze) November 15, 2025

Yankee fit am ooh, see as him come fresh. — TopGuy (@dizneyx) November 15, 2025

Now look all those that didn’t support him before he was sent to prison will now be using him to Chase clout with rubbish interviews cause they know he has a lot to say but if he’s smart, he should just move on with his life and forget Nollywood, they are not good people😏 — Olamideishere (@EGamon62807) November 15, 2025

Baba Ijesha’s case drew national attention in 2021 after he was arrested over allegations involving the assault of a minor. His trial, conviction and subsequent legal appeals became one of the most widely followed cases in the entertainment sector.

As of the time of filing this report, Baba Ijesha has not issued a formal statement beyond the brief words captured in the circulating clip. He indicated only that he wanted to rest and would reach out to supporters later.