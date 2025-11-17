Ruth Kadiri calls out Nollywood trend of buying YouTube views

Nigerian actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri, has raised concerns about an increasing trend of Nollywood filmmakers buying views on YouTube to boost the performance of their films. She spoke during a panel session on Day Four of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), where she urged industry stakeholders to have more honest conversations about the challenges facing filmmakers in the digital age.

Kadiri, who has built a strong following on YouTube with her independent productions, said many producers now rely on artificial numbers to create the illusion of success. She explained that this practice distorts the market and also discourages hardworking filmmakers who rely on organic reach.

“Expectation and actualisation are two different things,” she said. “A lot of things are going on in the industry that we are not talking about. There are so many producers who are buying views on YouTube. And these people make the people who are working hard look like they are not working.”

She noted that two years ago, earning one million views was considered a major achievement for filmmakers releasing their projects on YouTube. Today, however, the figure has become a baseline for some producers whose numbers she believes do not reflect genuine audience interest.

“Two years ago, one million views was a big deal. But now for some people, one million views is the standard,” she said. “When you see these numbers, you begin to ask yourself if you are doing something wrong; meanwhile, many of the numbers are not real.”

Kadiri’s comments drew reactions from other filmmakers present at the AFRIFF session. Some agreed that the pressure to match inflated numbers has created a competitive environment where the performance of a film is often judged by views rather than quality or audience engagement. Others argued that the industry needs proper structures to track performance and discourage manipulation.

The actress called on platforms, marketers, and creators to prioritise transparency. She said Nollywood’s fast-growing YouTube space has opened doors for many filmmakers, especially independent producers, but added that the system will lose credibility if the focus remains on view counts rather than authentic storytelling.

She also encouraged young filmmakers not to feel pressured by what they see online. According to her, consistency, good stories, and genuine engagement will always produce better long-term results than shortcuts.

AFRIFF, one of Africa’s biggest film festivals, continues to serve as a platform for conversations about the present and future of African cinema. This year’s edition, held in Lagos, has featured screenings, masterclasses, and industry discussions focused on distribution, streaming, and the business of filmmaking. Kadiri’s remarks added a new layer to the ongoing debate about digital metrics and the real impact of streaming platforms on the Nigerian film industry.

Her call for transparency reflects a wider push within Nollywood to build a healthier ecosystem where filmmakers can thrive without resorting to unfair tactics.