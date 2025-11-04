Trouble in paradise: Regina Daniels accuses husband of intimidating her family

Actress Regina Daniels has accused her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, of using his influence to arrest her siblings, adding that she is being pressured to return to “rehab.”

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, the 24-year-old actress claimed that her elder brother and sister had been detained by police, while her younger sister was at risk of being arrested if she refused to comply with Nwoko’s demands.

“Someone please help me! I feel like I’m losing my mind. My big brother and big sister have been arrested, my baby sister might be arrested soon as well until I return and according to him, return to rehab,” she wrote. “Don’t even get me started on your stupid rehab talk! You said I’m a drug addict… What other name can you call me? A prostitute?”

Daniels continued, “Imagine the Nigerian police beating up my brother like a criminal. What exactly was the violent arrest for? Ned, you have power, connections and money right? Wild for you to think I have none.”

The actress, who married Nwoko in 2019 and shares two sons with him, expressed frustration at how their private issues have become public, saying, “It is obvious it’s war! And a big shame that the beautiful legacy we built is about to be ridiculed by the whole world. Must things go completely south if partners are no longer interested?”

Her outburst comes amid growing speculation about the state of their marriage. Last week, Nwoko accused Daniels of drug and alcohol abuse and claimed she needed rehabilitation. In a statement he posted on his Instagram page, he said her “emotional outburst” was due to substance misuse.

Daniels, however, dismissed her husband’s claims, responding with sarcasm to his accusation of drug use. “You said I’m a drug addict, me I use am rub body sir!” she wrote, implying that she had accepted the label rather than continue to argue about it.

The actress also hinted that she had tried to stay quiet about her marriage troubles for the sake of her children but could no longer hold back. “My sons and family are the biggest challenge of my life but I will overcome and give them what they truly deserve,” she said.

Her claims have drawn mixed reactions online. While many social media users have expressed sympathy for her, others urged both parties to handle the matter privately.

In earlier weeks, Daniels had been seen without her wedding ring and had stopped using her husband’s name on social media — signs that many fans took as confirmation that the marriage was on shaky ground.

Nwoko, 64, and Daniels have often attracted public attention because of their 40-year age difference and the senator’s polygamous household. Their marriage, which began with controversy, had until recently appeared stable, with Daniels frequently posting family photos and sharing stories about motherhood.

The latest allegations about her brothers’ arrests, however, suggest deeper conflict.

Neither the police nor Nwoko has issued a public response to Daniels’ new claims at the time of this report.

For now, Daniels’ posts have kept public attention on her. Beyond her acting career, her personal life once portrayed as glamorous has become a topic of national conversation.