GAMA 2025 honours beacons of hope, amplifies resilience stories

Eminent Nigerians who have made profound contributions to service, innovation, social development, empowered women, and supported out-of-school children were recently recognised and celebrated at the 4th edition of the Global Affairs Magazine Awards (GAMA).

The Humanitarian Awards, held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, recognised individuals and organisations whose work has significantly improved lives and strengthened communities, sending a strong message that true success lies in the well-being of others.

At the ceremony, GAMA empowered women entrepreneurs, enabling them to start or improve their businesses. In addition, GAMA also awarded scholarships to out-of-school children to help reduce the number of children on the streets and give every child equal access to quality education, regardless of their backgrounds or situations.

The theme for the award celebration was “Lighting the Way: Honouring Beacons of Hope.”

The Convener of the event, Regina Robinson, during her welcome address, said that the awards “are not given lightly; they are earned through dedication, through service, and through a commitment to improving the lives of others.”

“When we began the GAMA awards four years ago, our vision was simple but important: to build a platform that celebrates people who use their influence, resources, and effort to support life-changing causes,” she noted. “We want to amplify the stories of resilience, innovation, leadership, and humanitarian service—stories that often go unnoticed, yet continue to shape our society in meaningful ways.”

The list of awardees included Professor Jonathan Aremu, former Acting Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University and ECOWAS Consultant; Aro Abiodun Moshood, Lagos State House of Assembly member representing Ikorodu Constituency II; Professor Olateju Olawale, Dean of Postgraduate Studies, Lagos State University; Afolabi Solebo, General Manager of LASCOPA; and others.

They were honoured for their leadership, service, and measurable contributions to society.

The Keynote Speaker, Professor Jonathan Aremu, spoke extensively on “Transportation Logistics in Human–Environment Interaction under AfCFTA.”

Furthermore, the General Manager of the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), Afolabi Solebo, Esq., sensitized attendees on the agency’s commitment to protecting consumers’ rights, ensuring fair trade practices, and promoting responsible consumption within Lagos State.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Capt. Dr. Giorgio Enrico Del Celo, Dr. Samuel Anyanwu, representatives from Radio One, Alpha Pharmacy, Bloom Public Health, Starzs Investments Company Limited, Viewpoint Specialist Eye Centre, LAPO Micro Finance Bank, Hon. Adebayo Afon, Abiodun Olubitan, Mabel Adeteye, Mrs. Wuraola Oloko-Amusan, Mrs. Happiness Obioha, and Chief Doris Chioma Denise-Akano.

The 2025 edition of the GAMA Humanitarian Awards ended in grand style, featuring a celebration of excellence, networking among distinguished guests, and renewed pledges to advance humanitarian work across Africa.