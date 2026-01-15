‘I want a DNA test to establish my identity,’ Davido’s alleged daughter pleads

A young girl claiming to be the first daughter of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has publicly requested a DNA test to establish her paternity, reviving the conversation that has been on for years.

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the girl, whose name is Anu Adeleke, detailed her struggles growing up and appealed directly to the singer.

“Happy New Year 2026. I am a bit late into the 15th day of the month, but I’ve been busy getting back to school after the holidays with family and friends,” she wrote. “This year I become a teenager. My mom and grandma have always educated me on being a responsible teen. No drugs, alcohol, bad company, and bad behaviour. Today I drafted this letter from the depth of my heart, not with help from my relatives. As I grow older, I want to establish my identity.”

Anu revealed that she faced bullying in school from the age of six, with classmates mocking her whenever she mentioned her father’s name.

She said the experience caused significant emotional distress and led her to seek professional help to protect her mental health. “It was a sad, challenging time in my life,” she wrote. “Despite the challenges, I still excelled to the top of the class and became the class prefect.”

Anu said she now wants clarity about her relationship with the singer.

“Now that I’m in secondary school and still excelling in my studies, I don’t talk about my family history anymore,” she added. “However, as I transition into a young woman, I am respectfully asking Mr David Adeleke (Singer @davido) for a DNA test to establish my identity. This test is between my dad and I. It is something I want. It is the right thing to do. Please, sir, consider my request once you read this post. I also sent it to your DM.”

Anu concluded her post by thanking Nigerians who have supported her emotionally over the past seven years. “This DNA test is the right thing to do for me. God bless you, Mr Adeleke,” she wrote.

The request comes almost a year after Davido’s former lawyer, Prince Bobo Ajudua, publicly addressed the claims regarding Anu’s paternity.

In January 2025, Ajudua said DNA tests had been carried out at two reputable hospitals, including one chosen by Anu’s family, and the results reportedly showed that Davido is not her father. In an instagram comment, he wrote: “Which Davido please? After eDNA tests at not one but TWO reputable clinics, one which Dr. Deji insisted your family choose for peace of mind years ago, you are still doing this. Why? I’m never moved to comment publicly but this is extremely unfair to both the Adeleke’s and the child. Please give it a rest. Once again, wish you and your family the best.”

Ajudua’s comment also shows that Davido’s family, including his father Dr. Deji Adeleke was aware of the situation, and that DNA tests had already been conducted in the past, with the results reportedly known to both families.