In Pictures: Nollywood stars gather to honour late actress Allwell Ademola

Actors and filmmakers in the Nollywood industry on Thursday converged in Lagos for a service of songs held in memory of late actress and producer Allwell Ademola.

The solemn event, which took place at LTV8, drew several of her colleagues, friends and family members, who gathered for prayers and tributes in her honour.

Videos shared on social media showed actors such as Afeez Abiodun, Kunle Afod and Rotimi Salami taking part in prayers and songs.

Salami, who was described by attendees as one of Ademola’s closest friends in the industry, delivered an emotional address, urging forgiveness and unity.

Fighting back tears, he appealed to anyone who may have been hurt by the late actress to let go and continue praying for her soul, stressing that unity was key to preserving her legacy.

Several prominent figures were also present at the gathering, including Odunlade Adekola, Saheed Balogun, Bolaji Amusan, Abiola Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo, Fausat Balogun, Eniola Ajao and Fathia Balogun. Many attendees wore customised white T shirts bearing Ademola’s image.

During his tribute, Salami also pledged to offer one day of free professional service to any filmmaker who reached out to him, describing the gesture as his personal way of honouring Ademola’s memory.

According to the burial programme released by the family, the service of songs was followed by preparations for a candlelight procession, after which an artistes’ night was scheduled, with proceedings expected to end around 11 pm.

The late actress, who was also a director and scriptwriter, died on December 27, 2025, after collapsing at her Lagos home.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital in the Agege area.

Ademola was 49 years old.

Her burial is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos State.