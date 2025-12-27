Nollywood actress, producer, Allwell Ademola, is dead

Nollywood actress, director and film producer Allwell Ademola has died at the age of 49.

Ademola died on Saturday, December 27, in Lagos.

Her death was confirmed by fellow actress Faithia Williams, who shared the news on Instagram on Saturday.

“This hit me so bad, Eniobanke,” Faithia wrote.

The actress’ death came hours after she made what would become her final post on Instagram.

Following the announcement, several colleagues in the Nigerian film industry took to social media to express shock and mourn her sudden passing.

Allwell Ademola worked across Yoruba and English-language Nollywood films as an actress and was also active as a producer and director. She featured in several Nollywood productions during her career.

She was a granddaughter of the late Adetokunbo Ademola, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement had been released by her family, nor had any further details about her death been provided.