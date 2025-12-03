Inside Episode 2 of Mix With Orijin: When Basketmouth surprised Lara and the Orijin Mule stole the show

From Orijin Sunrise to Orijin Mule: How Episode 2 Served Flavor, Fun, and a Shockingly Cool Lime Fact

Basketmouth Levels Up, Lara Brings the Heat, and the Orijin Mule Takes Center Stage in Episode 2

Episode 2 of Mix With Orijin Series opened with a full-circle moment as Basketmouth confidently stepped behind the counter to recreate the cocktail he learned from Lara in the previous season: the Orijin Sunrise.

With a proud smile, he grabbed his glass and began the layering process almost exactly the way Lara taught him. He poured in zobo, added a good amount of ice, followed with orange juice, and then introduced the hero of the entire series, “Orijin”.

It was clear he remembered every step, and watching him take charge felt both funny and unexpectedly wholesome. Lara was pleasantly surprised, nodding in approval as he wrapped up the drink with the same finesse she used to impress him last time.

But the real magic of the episode came when Lara decided to take things up a notch with a brand-new cocktail: the Orijin Mule.

She wanted something bold, warm, and flavour-forward, so she built the drink around a cinnamon profile. She started by flaring some cinnamon to awaken its aroma, then added chilli and muddled them together to create a spicy base.

Next came the lime juice, followed by the star ingredient, 40ml of Orijin Bitters. She casually mentioned that if you want your mule stronger, you can take it up to 60ml.

Once her mix was ready, she grabbed a fresh glass and strained the cocktail through a sieve for a clean, smooth pour. Ginger beer came next, topping the drink with fizz and personality, then she garnished it with the same chilli and a cinnamon stick for that dramatic finish.

Basketmouth took a sip and immediately lit up, totally sold on the spicy, refreshing balance of the Orijin Mule.

The episode wrapped with one of Lara’s signature fun facts, this time about limes. She shared that limes can actually power a light bulb. Because of their acidity, limes and lemons can act like a mini battery, with the acid serving as an electrolyte that allows electric current to flow between two different metals.

A surprising science twist to end a cocktail-themed episode, and exactly the kind of unexpected knowledge drop that keeps this series entertaining.

Episode 2 blended humour, creativity, mixology, and a bit of science, proving once again that Mix With Orijin is more than cocktail content; it’s culture, craft, and curiosity in one refreshing pour.

Bring the Orijin experience to your home!

