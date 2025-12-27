Jehovah’s Witness cancer patient, Aunty Esther, dies after transfusion controversy

A social media user and cancer patient, Mensah Omolola, better known on X as AuntieEsther, has died after battling breast cancer.

News of her death surfaced on Saturday night after Auntymuse (@AUNTYMUSE_) reacted to a post announcing her passing.

Quoting an earlier post by @swaagsp, which read, “Unfortunately, we lost Aunty Esther. Very sad!”, Auntymuse wrote, “May her soul rest in peace.”

The post immediately drew reactions from Nigerians who had followed Aunty Esther’s health journey closely on social media.

Shortly after, @Wizarab10, the fundraiser on X who coordinated donations for her treatment, also reacted.

“It is well. Peaceful rest to her,” he wrote.

Aunty Esther’s death comes weeks after her case triggered a nationwide debate around faith, medical treatment, and public fundraising.

Earlier this month, her situation gained widespread attention after appeals were made on social media for funds to support her cancer treatment.

Nigerians responded by donating over ₦30 million within days.

As of December 1, 2025, @Wizarab10 disclosed that more than ₦30.7 million had been raised, with a balance of ₦30,776,252 recorded at the time.

The controversy began after Aunty Esther rejected a blood transfusion recommended by doctors as part of her treatment plan.

She explained that the decision was based on her beliefs as a Jehovah’s Witness.

In a series of posts on X, she shared updates on her health, saying medical tests confirmed that the cancer was confined to her breast and armpit.

She also said her organs were “fine fine.”

According to her, doctors proposed starting chemotherapy but advised that her blood level needed to be boosted first.

She said her family chose injections and food to improve her blood count, adding that chemotherapy would begin later.

@Wizarab10 later revealed that Aunty Esther’s church warned of disciplinary action, including possible disfellowship, if she accepted a blood transfusion.

He also disclosed that doctors presented two treatment pathways.

One involved a transfusion supported procedure that could be carried out within the available funds.

The second option avoided blood transfusion but would take longer and cost more.

Aunty Esther opted for the second option in line with her religious belief.

The decision sparked strong reactions online.

Some social media users questioned why public donations were raised if a life-saving medical option was being declined.

Reality TV personality Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, also weighed in, describing the situation as “pure madness” in a post on X.

Despite the backlash, @Wizarab10 maintained that all donations were being used strictly for Aunty Esther’s treatment and care.

He regularly shared updates on expenses, including a ₦74,000 soup and delivery receipt, which he said was requested by Aunty Esther as she mostly ate swallow.