JuliRose Hotels and Suites set for grand opening at University of Port Harcourt

A major milestone in hospitality and community development is set to unfold as JuliRose Hotels and Suites prepares for its official grand opening on December 12, 2025, inside the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The landmark project originally built under the administration of Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was conceived to strengthen academic engagement, expand tourism potential, and enhance the economic ecosystem surrounding the University.

The hotel will now be formally commissioned by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the 17th Governing Council at the University of Port Harcourt, Senator Mao Arukwe Ohuabunwa, marking its official introduction to Rivers State and Nigeria’s hospitality landscape.

A Vision Led by the CEO of Julirose Hotels and Suites

Under the leadership of CEO, Julius Oghenero Kaite, JuliRose Hotels and Suites has been repositioned as a premium, future-ready hospitality brand that blends comfort, community development, and global-standard service.

The CEO’s vision has guided the completion, refinement, and readiness of the hotel for public launch, ensuring that the facility does not merely open but opens with purpose, excellence, and long-term value for Rivers State and Nigeria.

A message from the MD

Speaking ahead of the opening, the Managing Director of JuliRose Hotels and Suites, Mr Philip Kaite, shared the purpose driving the project’s completion and rebirth: “JuliRose Hotels and Suites was designed to serve this great University, our host communities, and the wider Rivers State with excellence. Our work in Oil and Gas showed us the need for diversification and sustainable value creation, which inspired our entry into hospitality.”

He further emphasized the hotel’s role in strengthening the local economy: “This project helps close a long-standing accommodation gap within the University environment while creating meaningful opportunities for the people of Choba and Alakahia. It is a catalyst for community development, tourism growth, and global academic engagements.”

A 180-Room Premium Hospitality Experience

When its doors officially open, JuliRose Hotels and Suites will welcome guests into a world-class environment featuring:

180 modern hotel rooms and luxury suites

A fine-dining restaurant

A standard swimming pool

Fully equipped gym, spa, and wellness center

A football pitch

Event and conference halls

Cutting-edge digital and security systems

Each detail has been designed to deliver global-standard comfort and unmatched hospitality.

A Home Away From Home for Every Guest

The General Manager, Mr. Kumar Kamal, expressed the hotel’s readiness to create memorable guest experiences.

“Whether you’re here for business or leisure, our priority is to make you feel at home. Every detail from our culinary offerings to the serenity of our rooms has been curated so you leave refreshed and valued,” he said.

He added: “Our team is trained to anticipate your needs before you even ask. We are delighted to welcome you to JuliRose, your home away from home.”

A Ceremony of Significance

The grand opening will host distinguished leaders across government, academia, and traditional institutions, including, Senator Mao Arukwe Ohuabunwa, Pro-Chancellor & Chairman, 17th Governing Council, UNIPORT (Commissioning Officer); Owunari Abraham Georgewill, Vice Chancellor UNIPORT; Deputy Vice Chancellors, members of the University Management Team, Community leaders from Alakahia and Choba, Board of Directors of OilQuest Group, and industry partners, as well as invited guests.

The ceremony will feature a formal commissioning, guided tours, and remarks highlighting the hotel’s importance to Rivers State’s tourism and economic development.

JuliRose Hotels and Suites is a premium 180-room hospitality destination located at the University of Port Harcourt. Built under the administration of Former President Goodluck Jonathan and guided to completion under the leadership of CEO Julius Oghenero Kaite, the hotel stands as a symbol of excellence, innovation, and community impact. Commissioned by Senator Mao Arukwe Ohuabunwa, JuliRose is designed to elevate tourism, support academic excellence, and provide world-class lodging for families, travelers, scholars, and corporate guests. With an unwavering commitment to ensuring every guest is a VIP, the hotel blends comfort, modern amenities, functionality, and soft luxury into a truly exceptional hospitality experience.

For Media and partnership enquires, contact: [email protected].