Kiribati, New Zealand, other nations celebrating 2026 before Nigeria

As Nigerians count down to the new year, some countries have already entered 2026, welcoming the new year hours ahead because of time differences.

For many, the new year signals fresh goals and renewed hope. For others, it simply means taking life one day at a time as another 365 day journey begins.

The outgoing year, 2025, delivered moments that shaped personal lives, national debates and global affairs. It was a year filled with change, pressure and milestones across different regions.

Before Nigeria officially counts down to midnight, several countries will already be celebrating the new year, guided by their position across global time zones.

Below are some of the countries that will welcome 2026 ahead of Nigeria.

Kiribati

Kiribati, a Pacific island nation in the central Pacific Ocean, became the first country to enter 2026. The new year arrived as midnight struck in its Line Islands, placing it at the front of global celebrations.

Japan

Japan, an East Asian island nation, will cross into 2026 by late afternoon Nigerian time. Tokyo is eight hours ahead of Nigeria.

New Zealand

Located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, New Zealand sits far ahead of Nigeria in time. With Wellington twelve hours ahead, the country will already be in 2026 while it is still midday in Nigeria.

Fiji

Fiji is an island nation in the South Pacific with Suva as its capital. The country will welcome the new year by the time it is early afternoon in Nigeria.

Singapore

Singapore, a Southeast Asian island city state, will already be celebrating the new year by early evening in Nigeria.

North Korea

North Korea, bordered by China, Russia and South Korea, will welcome 2026 by mid afternoon Nigerian time.

South Korea

As Nigerians continue their daily activities in the late afternoon, South Korea will already have entered the new year.

China

China, the world’s most populous country, is seven hours ahead of Nigeria and will usher in 2026 by early evening Nigerian time.

Indonesia

Indonesia, located between the Indian and Pacific oceans, is six hours ahead of Nigeria and will welcome the new year at 6 pm Nigerian time.

Russia

Russia spans Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. Moscow is two hours ahead of Nigeria and will enter 2026 shortly before midnight Nigerian time.

Time zones play a key role in determining when each country officially begins a new year.